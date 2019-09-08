The UL-Monroe Warhawks were incredibly close to pulling off one of Saturday’s biggest upsets, and an Opelika Bulldog played a major role in putting them in that position.
Opelika alum Josh Johnson was the Warhawks’ lead running back against Florida State, taking 26 carries for 146 yards and one touchdown. Johnson’s one-yard rushing score with 7:41 to go in the fourth gave the Warhawks their first lead of the day against the Seminoles.
Although Johnson and his teammates had the Seminoles on the ropes, Florida State ultimately avoided the upset in overtime. A missed extra point by the Warhawks allowed Florida State to leave Campbell Doak Stadium with a 45-44 win.
Johnson, now a redshirt junior, joined UL-Monroe last year after starting his college career at Coahoma Community College. He began 2019 by rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Grambling.
As a senior at Opelika, Johnson rushed for 1,340 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2015.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who showed out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had nine touchbacks in the Tigers’ 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas.
Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had three tackles in the Paladins’ 38-28 loss to Georgia State.
Brandon Crum, South Alabama – Crum had one reception for five yards in the Jaguars’ 37-14 win over Jackson State.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida – Diabate had one tackle in the Gators’ 45-0 victory over UT-Martin.
Central-Phenix City
Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had two tackles in Alabama’s 62-10 victory over New Mexico State.
Karon Delince, East Tennessee State – Delince had one tackle in ETSU’s 48-10 win over Shorter.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had three tackles in the Owls 26-23 overtime loss to Kent State.
Justyn Ross, Clemson – Ross was the Tigers’ leading receiver in a 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&M, making seven receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown.
Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had two carries for seven yards in the Tigers’ 55-24 victory over Southern.
Zion Webb, Jacksonville State – Webb had one pass attempt and also rushed twice for six yards in the Gamecocks’ 41-20 victory over UT-Chattanooga.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had three tackles – including a sack – in Alabama’s 62-10 victory over New Mexico State.
Glenwood
Kelcy Allen, Kennesaw State – Allen had one tackle and 0.5 sacks in the Owls’ 26-23 overtime loss to Kent State.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow has 23 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 24-6 win over Tulane.
Lanett
Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges was the Gamecocks’ leading tackler with eight in JSU’s 41-20 victory over UT-Chattanooga.
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama – Howell had one carry for one yard in the Lions’ 61-17 loss to Montana.
Opelika
Will Boler III, UAB – Boler had five tackles in the Blazers’ 31-20 victory against Akron.
Rakavius Chambers, Duke – Chambers started at right guard in the Blue Devils’ 45-13 win over North Carolina A&T.
Kyle Fourtenbary, Western Kentucky – Fourtenbary had five receptions for 74 yards in the Hilltoppers’ 20-14 win over Florida International.
Justin Lewis, UMass – Lewis had four tackles in the Minutemen’s 45-20 loss to Southern Illinois.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had two tackles – including one for a 12-yard loss – in the Cardinals’ 42-0 win over Eastern Kentucky.
Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey led the Jaguars with eight tackles in USA’s 37-14 win over Jackson State.
Zack Yancey, East Tennessee State – Yancey had four tackles – including one for loss – in ETSU’s 48-10 victory over Shorter.
