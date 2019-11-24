Auburn at Smiths Station

Smiths Station's Justin Brown (92) chases down Auburn High's Bradley Northcut at Smiths Station on October 23, 2015.

 O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO

After a long 2019 season, Smiths Station alum and Tennessee State sophomore linebacker Justin Brown ended the year with a bang on Saturday.

Brown was all over the field for the Tigers against Tennessee Tech, tying for a team-high 11 tackles along with recording one-half a sack in the team’s 37-27 victory over Tennessee Tech. Brown’s efforts helped Tennessee Tech finish the season with a 3-9 record.

Brown ended his season with 23 tackles and one fumble recovery. He came to Tennessee Tech after a senior year of high school in 2016 in which he played in 11 games, recorded 28 tackles, two sacks and 12 quarterback hurries for the Panthers.

Here’s a quick glance at the other former Friday night stars who stood out:

Auburn High

Avery Atkins, LSU – Atkins had six touchbacks on nine kickoffs in the Tigers’ 56-20 victory over Arkansas.

Noah Barnes, Maryland – Barnes had one reception for three yards in the Terrapins’ 54-7 loss to Nebraska.

Cally Chizik, Furman – Chizik had five tackles – including one sack – in the Paladins’ 64-7 victory over Point.

Brandon Crum, South Alabama – Crum had three receptions for 51 yards and one tackle in the Jaguars’ 28-15 loss to Georgia State.

Central-Phenix City

Markail Benton, Alabama – Benton had two tackles and one pass break-up in the Crimson Tide’s 66-3 victory over Western Carolina.

Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State – Moore had four tackles – including one tackle for loss – in the Owls’ 42-14 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State – Pettway had three tackles and two pass break-ups in the Owls’ 42-14 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Traveon Samuel, Memphis – Samuel had one carry for one yard in the Tigers’ 49-10 victory over South Florida.

A’Montae Spivey, Arkansas – Spivey had four carries for 10 yards in the Razorbacks’ 56-20 loss to No. 1 LSU.

MJ Woods, ETSU – Woods had two tackles in the Buccaneers’ 38-0 loss to Vanderbilt.

Dadeville

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama – Jennings had three tackles – including one-and-a-half sacks – and two quarterback hurries in the Crimson Tide’s 66-3 victory over Western Carolina.

Shawn Jennings, South Alabama – Jennings had one tackle – which went for a loss – in the Jaguars’ 28-15 loss to Georgia State.

LaFayette

JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn – Whitlow had seven carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns and also had two receptions for 46 yards in the Tigers’ 52-0 victory over Samford.

Lanett

Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State – Bridges had five tackles in the Gamecocks’ 29-23 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

Travon Mathis, Troy – Mathis had one tackle in the Trojans’ 53-3 loss to UL-Lafayette.

Opelika

Will Boler, UAB – Boler had five tackles and two pass break-ups in the Blazers’ 20-13 victory over Louisiana Tech.

Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe – Johnson had 19 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the Warhawks’ 45-42 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Boosie Whitlow, Louisville – Whitlow had two tackles in the Cardinals’ 56-34 victory over Syracuse.

Roy Yancey, South Alabama – Yancey had five tackles – including one tackle for loss – in the Jaguars’ 28-15 loss to Georgia State.

Zack Yancey, ETSU – Yancey had seven tackles – including half a tackle for loss – in the Buccaneers’ 38-0 loss to Vanderbilt.

Valley

Traco Williams, Jacksonville State – Williams had four tackles in the Gamecocks’ 29-23 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments