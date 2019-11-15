Eric Watts
Opelika
» Position: Running back
» Year: Junior
» Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
» What he did: Watts was a huge factor in the Bulldogs overcoming a slow start to top McAdory on Friday. At night’s end, Watts had 198 rushing yards and four touchdowns, with two of those touchdowns coming on runs of 72 and 51 yards. Opelika was able to defeat McAdory 48-20 which set up tonight's second-round showdown with St. Paul's at Bulldog Stadium.
» In his own words: "First game of the playoffs, it really gives me an excited feeling knowing what we can do as an offense."
» Voting: Watts won with 1,979 out of 4,160 votes (47.6 percent).
