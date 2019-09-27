Thank you for Reading.
When Notasulga’s Jayquan Lindsay saw the ball bouncing out of the grasps of a LaFayette punt returner Friday night, the junior receiver knew he had to do everything he could to fall on the loose football.
Lindsay was at the right place at the right time for the uncontrolled bouncing ball and fell on it to leave the Blue Devils one yard away from taking the lead in a defensive deadlock Friday night. The third-quarter play was the turning point for Notasulga, which scored on the next play and added seven more points early in the fourth to top the Bulldogs 14-6.
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Notasulga vs. LaFayette football game in a gallery at the end of this story.
“I thought it was a big play with my team. We were tied up, and we needed a play. It put us in a good position to score a touchdown,” Lindsay said. “I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to get this ball for my team. I’ve got to get it.’”
Lindsay’s play set the stage for Notasulga running back Daryl Brown Jr., who redeemed himself after a first-quarter fumble by scoring on a one-yard run to put the Blue Devils ahead 7-0 with 2:36 remaining in the third quarter.
That sudden surge of momentum continued for Brown and the Blue Devils on their next drive, as Brown led the way on a seven-play, 57-yard drive that ended when Terel Crayton scored on an 11-yard touchdown run. Crayton’s rushing touchdown left LaFayette in a 14-0 hole with 8:50 remaining in the fourth.
Notasulga has been on the verge of winning game after game this season only to come up short in the crucial minutes. Given how quickly LaFayette responded to Crayton’s touchdown, it appeared that may be the case yet again.
LaFayette quarterback Jordan Walker was determined to get the Bulldogs on the board as the minutes ticked away, and the senior did that on a nine-play drive that only took two minutes off the clock. Walker finished the drive off with a bang, hitting Keandrae Peterson on an 11-yard swing pass that ended in the end zone.
Walker was unable to find the end zone on the two-point conversion, leaving Notasulga in a 14-6 hole with 6:42 left in the fourth. Walker finished the game with 10 completions for 90 yards and one score as well as 12 carries for 60 yards.
“They’re going to fight until the end. They’ve got the Bulldog spirit. The scoreboard is not reflecting that, but sometimes the ball bounces a different way,” LaFayette head coach James Lucas said. “Notasulga outplayed us tonight, and I give respect to (Notasulga head coach Anthony) Jones and his staff for doing a great job. We’ve got to get ready for next week.”
Notasulga milked the clock and forced LaFayette to burn its timeouts, but the Bulldogs got the ball back with 67 yards in front of them. With his Blue Devils’ backs against the wall yet again, Jones urged his players to change the story this time around.
“When they got the ball back, I said, ‘Defense, put us on your back. Look at the clock. We’re under five minutes. Let’s put a drive together, stop these guys and get a win that we’ve been needing for all these weeks,’” Jones said.
Walker and the Bulldogs threatened, but a holding call threw an unwelcomed wrench in their plans. LaFayette’s last chance was a 3rd-and-20 heave downfield, but the Blue Devils held their ground and forced a possession-changing incompletion.
From there, Brown – who took snaps from center several times in the game – kneeled the clock out to seal the victory.
Brown knew good and well about how close Notasulga had come again and again this season. He rattled off the would-be wins from earlier in the season after the game, recalling the points where the Blue Devils were oh so close only to let one slip away.
As much as those defeats stung, it made nights like Friday even sweeter.
“Every game we’ve played this year, we’ve been in it. We had to finish in the second half. We’re a really good football team. Don’t let our record fool you,” said Brown, who had 24 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. “(The victory) means a lot. We have this thing that we’re going to go 5-0 for the second half of the season. That was just the first step.”
Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6
NOT — 0 0 7 7 - 14
LAF — 0 0 0 6 - 6
3rd Quarter
NOT — Daryl Brown Jr. 1-yard run (XP good), 2:36
4th Quarter
NOT — Terel Crayton 11-yard run (XP good), 8:50
LAF — Keandrae Peterson 11-yard reception from Jordan Walker (2-point no good), 6:42
