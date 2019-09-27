Last week, Notasulga and LaFayette came up just short in important region games. Tonight, the two square off with bragging rights and another victory on the line.
PREP BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: We’ll be out at Bulldog Stadium tomorrow night to watch the LaFayette Bulldogs take on the Notasulga Blue Devils. Shoutout to @sparks_photos for the awesome graphic! pic.twitter.com/YxGxW33o0V— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) September 26, 2019
LaFayette (2-2, 2-1) has its third consecutive home game when Notasulga (2-3, 1-1) comes to town. Tonight’s meeting marks the 32nd time the schools have played, with the Bulldogs leading the series 21-9-1 and having won the last eight matchups.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 21-14 loss to Reeltown in a game that put the Rebels atop Region 4-2A. LaFayette head coach James Lucas attributed the defeat to being due in large part to turnovers, as the Bulldogs threw three interceptions and lost one fumble in the game.
Lucas said his players learned a lot from the film of last week’s loss. Although the team came up short, he credited the efforts of defensive linemen Antavious Woody and Ryan Finley as well as running back Keandrae Peterson, who had a 63-yard touchdown run in the game.
“He has that mentality that he's a senior and nobody's better than him on that field. That's the way he plays on offense, defense and special teams. The kid never comes off the field,” Lucas said of Peterson. “He always finishes the run off strong. He's just one of those types of student-athletes who come through here once in a lifetime. You really appreciate the effort that they give you.”
The LaFayette staff understands the talent at Notasulga, as Lucas and Bulldogs defensive coordinator Robert Langford both spent time as Blue Devils head coach. Their Bulldogs will be facing a Notasulga team with a little extra motivation this time.
Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones has repeatedly talked about the team’s issues finishing games, and those problems reared their ugly heads Friday in a 28-13 loss to Lanett. The Blue Devils had the Panthers on the ropes early, but Lanett quarterback Kristian Story’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped Class 1A’s No. 5 team pull away.
Jones complimented Daryl Brown Jr., Skyler Trimble, Walter Tatum, Tyquan Daniel, Terel Crayton, Antonio Green and Jakerious Simmons for their play against the Panthers. He said his players have focused more on mental aspects of the game this week in an effort to finally put together 48 minutes of winning football.
Jones emphasized how important it is for the Blue Devils to play well against a Class 2A squad as dangerous as LaFayette.
“I think we have one of the toughest schedules around here. These are teams we play to try and help us get ready for playoffs. This game right here is another one,” Jones said. “They're very talented and very well-coached. I think it's going to be another good game for us.”
Jones said the Bulldogs’ speed and size on the lines are hard to ignore and pointed out that Peterson, Woody, Finley, quarterback Jordan Walker and receiver Jay Daniel stand out on film. He urged his offense to score more against a LaFayette team averaging 27.3 points per game and to avoid self-inflicted mistakes that would allow the Bulldogs to take the game.
Lucas credited Brown as one of the area’s best running backs and credited Tatum and Green as two players the Bulldogs have to keep an eye on. Lucas’ focus for tonight was to clean up the play on offense, especially eliminating the turnovers that proved costly against Reeltown.
Tonight stands as LaFayette’s final home game before the Bulldogs finish the regular season with four road games, three of which are against region opponents. The loss to the Rebels still stings for Lucas’ Bulldogs, but the perfect remedy can be earned with a good showing against the Blue Devils.
“(A win) would be huge for our morale after coming off a loss. I tell them all the time, 'You've got to get us back in that win column to sustain for the rest of the season,'” Lucas said. “We're at the midpoint of the season. Now, we're getting into the bulk of the schedule. There's no turning back now. We've just got to focus and become nation great.”
