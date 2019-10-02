Notasulga senior running back Daryl Brown had two options after a rare mistake Friday: he could vent about the miscue, or he could keep his head up and wait for the next play. Given his importance to the Blue Devils this fall, Brown knew what he had to do.
Brown said little after a goal-line fumble against LaFayette and instead geared up for his next opportunity as he hoped to help Notasulga beat the Bulldogs for the first time since 1992. He came through in a big way down the stretch, ending the night with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Blue Devils’ 14-6 road victory.
“(The fumble) motivated me a lot. I'm not a person that gets down. I'm the leader of the team. I know that. If I get down, everybody's going to get down,” Brown said. “Me having that turnover, I knew I had to stay strong. Me helping them secure the lead and win the game was great.”
Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones wasn’t shocked by Brown’s determination. He’s seen Brown come up big time and time again, and his willingness to think about his teammates and maintain his composure is something expected out of one the team’s true go-to guys.
Jones understands that getting Brown to stay committed to the cause is all it takes to have Notasulga in position to win every Friday night.
“Once the big king understands what we need to do, the troops are going to follow,” Jones said.
Brown has earned that reputation at Notasulga not by speaking, but by making plays. The then-junior wreaked havoc on opposing defenses in 2018, rushing for 1,754 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Brown made his mark despite a rash of injuries to his teammates that left important offensive players sidelined, which let opponents know beforehand they had to stop No. 21 in order to shut down the Blue Devils.
Again and again, those teams failed to do so.
“I knew people would target me, but that just made it harder on me and fun for me,” Brown said. “I like when everybody is after me. I like the challenge. I'm up for the challenge always. Once everybody keys in on me, that opens up opportunities for the rest of our team.”
Brown had a new challenge thrown at him this April, when he had surgery on his right shoulder for a bone chip that he played with all of last fall. While Brown rehabbed, Jones made sure his lead ball carrier was still around at practice, where he helped inform the other running backs about what to look for and where to be.
Brown couldn’t lift weights all summer until the first day of practice in August. Despite those limitations, he made the most of the conditioning he was able to do and has already put up a new personal best on the bench.
Brown has hit the ground running through five games this fall. Although his numbers may not be where they were last year, he continues to contribute for Notasulga in a number of ways, whether it’s lined up at receiver, taking shotgun snaps at quarterback, playing on defense at outside linebacker or defensive back or contributing on special teams.
“He's a quick learner, and that helps him as well,” Jones said. “We're scheming for what we want to do during the week. He knows what everybody has to do. He knows where people need to be. When the play needs to be made, we put it on him and he usually gives us what we need.”
Jones has been in the ear of recruiters about Brown, explaining to them that Brown rarely gets caught and when he does it takes more than one defender to pull him down. Brown proved that point against Lanett on Sep. 20, dragging defenders into the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown run that gave the Blue Devils a 10-7 lead.
Brown has heard from several schools such as Murray State, but he is still waiting for his first official offer. That opportunity has been a constant motivator for Brown as he does his best to turn heads the rest of the season.
“That's all I think about. I love playing, but if I don't get no offers I might not be playing anymore,” Brown said. “I try to attack everything just to get better. I take everything to the fullest just to be better.”
Brown has his future in mind, but his main concern right now is the rest of Notasulga’s season. The Blue Devils started 3-3 but are aiming to reach 7-3 and finish second in Region 4-1A.
Brown believes his team has a legitimate shot to do it, and it’s no secret it will need his constant play-making and leadership to get there.
Notasulga junior receiver Jayquan Lindsay pointed to the LaFayette game as an example of how Brown leads among his teammates in critical moments. Lindsay said Brown didn’t come onto the sidelines with a lot to say – instead, he offered six words that he soon followed through on.
“He just said, 'I'm going to get it back,'” Lindsay said. “He got it back.”
