Former Opelika High School football player Jake Bentley announced Monday he will be transferring to Utah for the 2020 season. The former South Carolina quarterback had announced he was leaving for a new school on Dec. 2.
Excited for this next step, can’t wait to be a part of the Utah family! #GoUtes @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/sxgpUcgbsq— Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 9, 2019
Bentley fractured his left foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Aug. 31 in the first game of what would have been his senior season. He ended the game with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 142 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Thanks to his medical redshirt, Bentley has one year of eligibility left with the Utes.
Bentley leaves South Carolina having played in 32 games with the Gamecocks, including 13 games in 2018 in which he threw for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns. In total, Bentley threw for 7,527 yards with 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his time at South Carolina.
Bentley initially arrived at Opelika from Duncan, South Carolina, after his freshman year of high school. As a junior, he threw for 2,834 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2015 and helped the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Bentley graduated from Opelika following his junior year to enroll early at South Carolina in 2016 and eventually started the final seven games of that season for the Gamecocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.