PHENIX CITY — Even though the 2019-2020 basketball season is barely underway, the Central-Phenix City and Opelika basketball teams were in midseason form Tuesday.
The two schools’ varsity squads faced off in what was two thrilling non-region contests. The Opelika girls got the upper hand on Central 51-45, while the Central boys got the last laugh against the Bulldogs in a 49-43 victory.
“I felt like we just kept fighting,” Opelika girls coach Devin Booth said. “Some things didn’t go our way just like a typical game, but we just kept fighting through. We battled. I really liked the way we battled.”
The story of the Lady Bulldogs’ win over Central was making plays when it mattered most.
After trailing Central 37-33 after three quarters, Opelika came to life in the final quarter of action. The Bulldogs jumped ahead of Central 42-40 with Claire Worth’s 3-pointer with 5:15 to go, and after two Central free throws Opelika extended the lead a few minutes later with one free throw from Evita Debrow. Kaitlyn Bryant didn’t let Central close the gap after Debrow’s shot, putting in a layup with 2:50 remaining to leave the score 47-42.
Every time it seemed Central had a shot to climb back into the contest, Opelika immediately answered with a quick score that the Lady Red Devils simply didn’t have time to shut down. Central closed the gap to 47-44 on Jayla McKissic’s shot from the field, but Haley Sanders immediately answered with two more points to give Opelika more breathing room.
Central’s Jasymn Burts hit one more free throw with 1:43 to go to cut Opelika’s lead to 49-45, but that was as close as the Lady Red Devils got. Opelika’s Ananda Hughley pulled down two clutch rebounds in what little time was left, and Sanders added one one put-back basket to close out the victory.
Hughley led all scorers with 15 points in addition to five rebounds in the win. Two Opelika players — Sanders and La’Dajah Huguley — followed with 10 points.
“I’m proud of everybody,” Booth said. “We talk about everybody doing their part, and I felt like everybody stepped up and did the things we needed to do. We’re truly a team. We have great camaraderie and teamwork with this group. I was just proud of everybody going in and doing their part.”
For Central, Eryn Johnson led the way with 13 points.
Much like the girls game, the Bulldogs and Red Devils battled through three quarters and entered the final minutes with the game up for grabs. Luckily for the Red Devils, they had Brandon Moore on their side.
Moore came up clutch again and again against Opelika and set the stage for the Red Devils to run away with the six-point victory. His play was particularly crucial in the first three-and-half minutes of the fourth quarter, when the senior had eight consecutives points to help put the game away.
Moore finished the night with 10 points and four rebounds.
“Brandon is a real good athlete. He’s quick, fast and he can handle the ball,” Central boys coach Bobby Wright said. “Sometimes he does too much, but tonight fortunately for us he played pretty good. He was big in the game.”
Central entered the final quarter holding a 35-34 lead, which Moore stretched to 37-34 with two free throws with six-and-a-half minutes remaining. Nearly one minute later, Moore got his hands on the ball again and fired up a layup that dropped through the net, leaving Opelika in a 39-34 hole.
Moore wasn’t done there, either. Just about 15 seconds later, Moore got the ball again, drew contact on his shot attempt and was still able to finish the play with two points. Just like that, Central held a 41-34 lead with 4:38 showing on the clock.
Central stretched the lead mere seconds later when Jaquez Epps got the ball and fired it downcourt to Jerrell Bellamy, who brought down an electrifying dunk to create a 43-34 contest with the clock at 4:11.
Nearly two minutes of no scoring for either side later, Central’s Xavier Carnes stole the ball, ran down and dunked to leave Opelika in a 45-34 hole with 2:51 to go.
The Bulldogs kept fighting, but Central continued generating points down the stretch.
Opelika found life late on Ja’Keith Carr’s 3-pointer with 1:08 to go to cut Central’s ballooning lead down to 47-40, but the Red Devils built it back up with Austin Brown’s layup 25 seconds later. Marien Warner nailed his own 3 to cut Central’s lead back down to six, but from that point the Red Devils ran the clock and held off the surging Bulldogs.
Bellamy led Central with 14 points and also had five rebounds in the victory. Opelika’s Grady Bynum led the squad with 12 points.
“I think we picked up the tempo a little bit on defense. They had a few turnovers that was costly for them,” Wright said. “I just think they played hard and they’re athletic. I know they’re just like us — some of them just got off the football field.”
Wright said this year’s Central squad is the youngest he’s ever coached, and he’s had a lot to work on with a team that lost all of its starters from last season. At this point, Wright said his focus is for the team to cut down on turnovers and play fundamental basketball with an emphasis on sound defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.