The Opelika Bulldogs and the Central-Phenix City Red Devils have met on the field every year since 1974. Tonight, the two square off in a meeting featuring two of the top teams in Alabama’s Class 6A and 7A.
Opelika (4-0, 2-0) travels to Phenix City’s Garrett-Harrison Stadium to take on Central (3-1, 2-0) in the 77th meeting between the two schools. The Bulldogs are looking to end the Red Devils’ three-game winning streak in a rivalry that dates back to 1928.
The Bulldogs return to non-region play after one of their biggest region victories in recent memory. Opelika battled with reigning region champ Wetumpka last week, with quarterback Brody Davis’ touchdown pass to Marien Warner and a late defensive stop helping the Bulldogs take a 33-32 win.
The victory featured a great night from Eric Watts, who finished the win with 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Davis also impressed with the game on the line and finished 20-of-32 passing for 238 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
“He played really good. It's a learning process still for him, being the first-year starter,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said of Davis. “He's getting game experience and doing really well. He's gotten better every week. That's what we ask out of every player — to work hard and get better every week. Brody's doing that.”
Central, meanwhile, found itself in a low-scoring first half against Prattville last week before pulling away for a 45-20 win. Red Devils head coach Jamey DuBose said the team managed to rush for almost 300 yards on the ground with over 100 passing yards, eventually settling into a grove against a Lions’ defense that was unpredictable early.
Defensively, DuBose said the Red Devils gave up big third-down plays about three times but shut down Prattville by only allowing 53 rushing yards.
DuBose knows how dangerous playing Opelika can be, as his first three games in the series were each decided by seven points or less. Although Central has answered those thrillers with back-to-back blowout wins, DuBose understands what this game means to both schools.
“This is a game that doesn't really matter as far as talent or (classification). This is a rivalry game,” DuBose said. “It's a game between two tradition-rich programs in football. It's a game that year in and year out is going to have two teams vying in their league to win championships. Generally, there's a lot of college prospects on the field. It's a game between two communities that take a lot of pride in football and take a lot of pride in their school.
“It's a great rivalry, and it's a great game each and every year.”
DuBose said he’s been struck by how hard and aggressive Opelika plays, explaining the Bulldogs’ style shows it’s a tight-knit team that plays together. He had high praise for safety and Purdue commit Jaylen Stinson — whose speed is “a whole different element” — and also said he was impressed with defensive linemen Miles Magee and Ja’Kai Stephens as well as the entire Opelika offensive line.
Speakman had no shortage of praise for the Red Devils, saying the reigning Class 7A state champs do everything well. He was especially impressed with Central’s special teams, especially because the talented Red Devils are able to dedicate guys to only playing in that phase of the game.
Speakman pointed to wide receivers Robert Marsh and E.J. Williams, running back Joseph McKay, quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles and the Red Devils’ offensive line as playmakers who stand out.
DuBose stressed the importance of winning the line of scrimmage, especially by getting a pass rush on Davis. He also said his players must keep an eye on Stinson — who also punts for the Bulldogs and occasionally gets in on offense — and must create turnovers like they did against Prattville.
For Speakman, the major keys are cutting down on explosive plays as a defense and continuing their pattern of consistent tackling. Offensively, the key will be getting Watts and the running game going again, a tough task against a Red Devils’ defense that has an experienced defensive line. He also emphasized scoring touchdowns in the red zone because field goals won’t cut it against the Red Devils.
Speakman’s Bulldogs have handled four tough games this fall and have established themselves among Class 6A’s best teams. They face their toughest test yet in Central, but Speakman knows the game will be something his players can grow from regardless of the outcome.
“When you play teams like Central, Auburn and Callaway, that's basically the competition level of a second- to third-round playoff game,” Speakman said. “It's a long season. We're at the halfway point now. We'll just do the same thing we always do, win or lose. We'll continue to evaluate the players and find ways to get our playmakers in the best position possible.”
