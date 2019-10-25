Last week, the Opelika Bulldogs capped off region play by earning their first outright title since 2016. Tonight, they return to action with the goal of riding a four-game winning streak into the postseason.
Opelika (7-1, 5-0) returns to Bulldog Stadium to take on Vigor (4-4, 3-3) for the Bulldogs’ regular season finale. The game is a rematch of a thriller from 2018 in which Opelika outlasted Vigor 23-22 in overtime.
The Bulldogs had to go on the road last week and win in order to clinch Region 3-6A, and that’s exactly what they did in a 38-14 victory over Stanhope Elmore. Opelika’s offense overcame an early pick-six and soon got things rolling to leave the Mustangs in the dust and lock up the region’s No. 1 seed.
“I thought we jumped out with a quick start after the pick-six. That was obviously a big play by them,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “The thing that impressed me the most was we didn’t have any complaining on the sidelines about it from anybody. It was business as usual. We then had a big kick return by Jaylen Stinson where we ran a little reverse with him. Then we scored on that drive on a fourth-down call with a great call by coach (Jonathan) Chandler.
“Brody (Davis) made a great throw to Jamius (Mitchell) to get us back to 7-7. After that it was, ‘Let’s stop the run game.’ Then we had a few big plays to get some points on the board.”
Davis didn’t linger on the early turnover, instead answering with the touchdown pass to Mitchell and another in the third quarter to Omar Holloway. The senior quarterback ended the win with 154 passing yards and the two scores while also setting up another Opelika touchdown on a 52-yard run into Mustangs’ territory.
Outside the one mistake, Speakman was pleased with Davis’ work in the latest win.
“He had over 150 yards passing against a really good defense,” Speakman said. “We knew going into that game we were going to have to be able to throw the ball some because their front seven was so good that it was going to be hard to run the ball consistently against them. Brody was going to have to have some big plays to Omar and Marien (Warner) and Jamius in the passing game, and we were able to do that.”
Opelika may have wrapped up first place, but don’t take that to mean the team isn’t geared up to play Vigor. Speakman said tonight’s region game is a useful tune-up for the playoffs, and the Class 5A Wolves are a formidable opponent that should be comparable to what the Bulldogs see this postseason.
In case Vigor’s 4-4 record has some of the Bulldogs’ players doubting their ability, Speakman reminded them how the last meeting looked for both teams.
“Last year, there was a team going into this game that was 4-4 and won the game, and that was Opelika,” Speakman said. “It’s not always the team with the best record that is going to win a game. We’re still going to have to play our best Friday night to win.”
Speakman said he was interested to see what Vigor does at quarterback, as freshman Michael Towner stepped in last week and played well after an injury to starter Brennan Maye Jordan. Outside Vigor’s quarterback, Speakman deemed receivers Kristopher Agee and Arthur Jackson to be playmakers and added that the defense as a whole is talented.
Speakman’s objectives for tonight are to win the turnover battle and outplay the Wolves in the kicking game. Opelika was plus-one in the turnover battle against Stanhope Elmore, and the apparent rain coming into the area has the makings for a sloppy game on both sides.
Special teams often makes the difference in close games, which means Stinson and the rest of the players on the Bulldogs’ unit need to show up ready to stand out.
The Bulldogs won the most important regular season game of the year against Stanhope Elmore. Although tonight’s game won’t matter in terms of the postseason, that won’t stop Speakman and his players from trying to reach nine wins before the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“(Vigor is) a really good football team that’s well-coached and will play really hard against us Friday night,” Speakman said. “It will basically be kind of a practice playoff game, if that makes sense. We’ll go into it, and it will prepare us for what we’ll see in two weeks when we start with McAdory in the first round at home. It’ll be a team that gives us a good look at where we are going into the playoffs.”
