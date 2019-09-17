After another dramatic victory last Friday, the Opelika Bulldogs have gained two spots in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s latest poll.
Opelika sits at No. 6 in Class 6A this week, two spots above where the Bulldogs were the week before. The Bulldogs move up after a 33-32 win over Wetumpka, a team ranked ninth last week and now second in the classification’s “others receiving votes” category.
Opelika is one of six area teams included in this week’s rankings. Central stayed put at No. 3 in Class 7A, Reeltown moved up two spots to No. 6 in Class 2A, Lanett held firm at No. 5 in Class 1A, Chambers Academy moved up one spot to No. 3 and Glenwood fell six spots in the AISA poll.
Auburn High fell out of the Class 7A poll after a 19-14 loss to Lee-Montgomery, which has moved up one spot to No. 7. The Tigers are now second in “others receiving votes.”
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 4-0; 295
2. McGill-Toolen (4); 3-0; 238
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 3-1; 209
4. Hoover; 3-1; 193
5. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 137
6. Theodore; 4-0; 113
7. Lee-Montgomery; 4-0; 106
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-1; 88
9. Austin; 4-0; 61
10. Vestavia Hills; 3-0; 33
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (2-2) 3, Auburn (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-0) 2, Murphy (3-1) 1, Prattville (2-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (22); 4-0; 300
2. Pinson Valley (4); 3-1; 242
3. Muscle Shoals; 4-0; 212
4. Hueytown; 3-0; 172
5. Oxford; 4-0; 143
6. Opelika; 4-0; 128
7. Clay-Chalkville; 3-1; 98
8. Carver-Montgomery; 4-0; 69
9. Blount; 3-1; 30
10. Bessemer City; 3-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (4-0) 16, Wetumpka (2-2) 16, St. Paul's (3-1) 15, Gardendale (4-0) 12, Helena (2-1) 3, Chelsea (3-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (22); 3-0; 298
2. Central-Clay Co. (2); 3-0; 228
3. Ramsay (2); 3-1; 209
4. Etowah; 4-0; 188
5. Russellville; 3-0; 143
6. Demopolis; 3-1; 97
7. Madison Aca.; 3-1; 96
8. Bibb Co.; 4-0; 87
9. Center Point; 3-1; 42
10. Pleasant Grove; 3-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (2-0) 19, Sylacauga (4-0) 17, Vigor (2-1) 10, Jackson (3-0) 6, Briarwood (1-2) 5, Citronelle (4-0) 2, Faith-Mobile (3-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (26); 3-0; 312
2. American Chr.; 3-0; 230
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-0; 208
4. Jacksonville; 3-1; 154
5. Good Hope; 4-0; 128
6. Hokes Bluff; 2-1; 106
7. Andalusia; 2-2; 91
8. Brooks; 3-1; 75
9. Escambia Co.; 3-0; 54
10 (tie). Headland; 3-1; 28
10 (tie). Oneonta; 2-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Montevallo (3-1) 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 13, Anniston (2-1) 8, Trinity (2-2) 8, Williamson (2-1) 7, Deshler (2-2) 6, Handley (2-1) 5, Priceville (2-1) 3, Lincoln (2-1) 2, Fairview (3-1) 1, Talladega (2-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (20); 3-0; 294
2. Piedmont (5); 3-0; 241
3. Gordo (1); 4-0; 211
4. Pike Co.; 3-0; 176
5. Providence Chr.; 4-0; 159
6. Midfield; 3-0; 113
7. Randolph Co.; 2-1; 92
8. St. James; 4-0; 91
9. Geraldine; 3-1; 50
10. Walter Wellborn; 4-0; 26
Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (3-0) 22, Susan Moore (4-0) 3, Mobile Chr. (1-2) 2, Pike Road (4-0) 1, Thomasville (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (26); 3-0; 312
2. Luverne; 3-0; 228
3. Ohatchee; 3-0; 183
4. Abbeville; 3-0; 159
5. Leroy; 2-1; 129
6. Reeltown; 4-0; 127
7. Colbert Co.; 4-0; 105
8. Aliceville; 2-1; 55
9. Collinsville; 3-1; 54
10. Red Bay; 4-0; 38
Others receiving votes: Addison (2-2) 33, Cottage Hill (3-0) 23, G.W. Long (3-0) 11, Goshen (3-0) 7, Highland Home (2-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (3-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (4-0) 4, Ranburne (3-0) 3, Daleville (3-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (18); 3-0; 288
2. Maplesville (7); 3-0; 249
3. Sweet Water (1); 3-0; 201
4. Brantley; 3-0; 176
5. Lanett; 4-0; 162
6. Pickens Co.; 3-0; 116
7. South Lamar; 3-0; 98
8. Spring Garden; 2-1; 64
9. Decatur Heritage; 4-0; 55
10. Linden; 2-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Elba (3-1) 15, Millry (2-1) 13, Marion Co. (4-0) 9, Donoho (3-0) 4, R.A. Hubbard (3-1) 4, Isabella (3-0) 3.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (18); 1-1; 283
2. Wilcox Aca. (6); 4-0; 239
3. Chambers Aca. (2); 4-0; 217
4. Bessemer Aca.; 3-2; 146
5. Macon-East; 2-0; 145
6. Edgewood; 4-0; 142
7. Glenwood; 4-1; 90
8. Crenshaw Chr.; 3-0; 76
9. Southern Aca.; 3-0; 68
10. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 3-1; 45
Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (1-2) 12, Monroe Aca. (2-2) 10, South Choctaw Aca. (2-2) 7, Lowndes Aca. (2-1) 2.
