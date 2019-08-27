Opelika High School vs. Callaway (Ga.) High School football

Brody Davis (16) runs the ball during the Opelika vs. Callaway (Ga.) at Bulldog Stadium in Opelika on Aug. 22, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

Knocking off one of the top teams and top players in Georgia is a good way to get noticed, and the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association clearly took notice when Opelika shut down Tank Bigsby and Callaway last week in a 10-7 Week One victory last Thursday.

The Bulldogs (1-0) were rewarded with a place in the Association’s Class 5A high school rankings, checking in at No. 10.

Opelika’s opponent this Friday, Auburn (1-0), stayed steady with their No. 6 ranking in the state’s highest classification, 7A, after rolling to a 48-0 win over Wilcox Central in the Tigers' opener Friday.

Central-Phenix City (0-1) dropped two places from its top spot in 7A to No. 3 after a 17-14 loss to the new No. 1 Hoover (1-0). McGill-Toolen (1-0) also jumped Central.

In 2A, Reeltown (1-0) held steady at No. 9 after beating Bullock County (0-1) 18-6 on Thursday. LaFayette (0-0) is receiving votes and would be 14th if the poll was expanded.

Despite an impressive 25-21 rivalry win over Valley (0-1), Lanett (1-0) stayed at No. 5 in the 1A poll.

In the AISA rankings, Glenwood (2-0) jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 after a win over previous No. 2 Monroe Academy. The Gators are the highest Class AAA team in the poll with Class AA Autauga Academy (1-0) being No. 1.

Chambers Academy (1-0) is No. 4 behind fellow Class A team Wilcox Academy.

The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hoover (25); 1-0; 309

2. McGill-Toolen (1); 1-0; 222

3. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 208

4. Thompson; 1-0; 187

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 166

6. Auburn; 1-0; 117

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 98

8. Theodore; 1-0; 81

9. Lee-Montgomery; 1-0; 64

10. Austin; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Prattville (1-0) 9, Fairhope (0-1) 2, James Clemens (0-1) 2, Spain Park (1-0) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 290

2. Pinson Valley (5); 0-1; 223

3. Muscle Shoals (1); 1-0; 209

4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 186

5. Hueytown; 1-0; 149

6. Wetumpka; 1-0; 148

7. Oxford; 1-0; 98

8. Blount; 1-0; 85

9. Jackson-Olin; 1-0; 49

10. Opelika; 1-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 16, Helena (1-0) 7, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Briarwood (17); 0-0; 280

2. Ramsay (8); 1-0; 254

3. Jasper (1); 1-0; 214

4. Demopolis; 1-0; 161

5. Central-Clay Co.; 0-0; 156

6. Etowah; 1-0; 129

7. Russellville; 0-0; 74

8. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 64

9. Center Point; 1-0; 50

10. Mortimer Jordan; 0-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Grove (1-0) 21, Greenville (1-0) 18, Vigor (0-1) 17, Alexandria (0-0) 13, Sylacauga (1-0) 6, Parker (1-0) 2, East Limestone (0-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (26); 1-0; 312

2. Hokes Bluff; 0-0; 216

3. American Chr.; 1-0; 196

4. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 160

5. Jacksonville; 1-0; 143

6. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 138

7. Andalusia; 0-1; 136

8. Headland; 1-0; 73

9. North Jackson; 0-0; 45

10. Brooks; 1-0; 18

Others receiving votes: Montevallo (0-1) 12, Deshler (0-1) 10, Holtville (0-0) 9, Good Hope (1-0) 3, Lincoln (1-0) 3, Sipsey Valley (1-0) 3, St. John Paul II (1-0) 2, Williamson (0-0) 2, Ashville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (24); 0-0; 306

2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 221

3. Gordo (1); 1-0; 211

4. Randolph Co.; 0-0; 173

5. Pike Co.; 0-0; 158

6. Providence Chr.; 1-0; 136

7. Geraldine; 1-0; 93

8. Midfield; 0-0; 55

9. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 50

10. St. James; 1-0; 29

Others receiving votes: Saks (0-1) 12, Winfield (1-0) 11, Westminster-Huntsville (1-0) 5, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 4, Prattville Chr. (0-0) 4, Fultondale (0-1) 3, Pisgah (0-0) 3, T.R. Miller (0-0) 2, Thomasville (0-0) 2, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 2, Excel (1-0) 1, Oakman (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (26); 0-0; 312

2. Leroy; 0-0; 219

3. Addison; 1-0; 203

4. Luverne; 0-0; 177

5. Ohatchee; 0-0; 129

6. Abbeville; 0-0; 105

7. Collinsville; 1-0; 94

8. Aliceville; 0-0; 91

9. Reeltown; 1-0; 49

10. Colbert Co.; 1-0; 35

Others receiving votes: Daleville (1-0) 20, Cottage Hill (0-0) 14, Red Bay (1-0) 12, LaFayette (0-0) 7, Highland Home (0-0) 6, Thorsby (0-1) 3, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 2, Winston Co. (1-0) 2, J.U. Blacksher (1-0) 1, Sulligent (1-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (19); 0-0; 288

2. Maplesville (7); 1-0; 250

3. Sweet Water; 0-0; 194

4. Brantley; 0-0; 174

5. Lanett; 1-0; 151

6. Spring Garden; 0-0; 130

7. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 92

8. South Lamar; 1-0; 70

9. Georgiana; 1-0; 44

10. Linden; 0-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Elba (0-1) 19, Millry (0-0) 10, Falkville (1-0) 9, R.A. Hubbard (1-0) 6, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Donoho (0-0) 2, Marion Co. (1-0) 2, Florala (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (25); 1-0; 309

2. Glenwood; 2-0; 233

3. Wilcox Aca.; 1-0; 184

4. Chambers Aca. (1); 1-0; 172

5. Monroe Aca.; 0-1; 160

6. Escambia Aca.; 0-1; 148

7. Macon-East; 0-0; 102

8. Morgan Aca.; 0-1; 50

9. Edgewood; 1-0; 45

10. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-0; 31

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-0) 23, Bessemer Aca. (0-2) 8, Lee-Scott (0-1) 6, Southern Aca. (1-0) 5, Lakeside (0-0) 2, South Choctaw Aca. (1-0) 2, Sparta (1-0) 1, Springwood (1-0) 1.

