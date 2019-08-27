Knocking off one of the top teams and top players in Georgia is a good way to get noticed, and the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association clearly took notice when Opelika shut down Tank Bigsby and Callaway last week in a 10-7 Week One victory last Thursday.
The Bulldogs (1-0) were rewarded with a place in the Association’s Class 5A high school rankings, checking in at No. 10.
Opelika’s opponent this Friday, Auburn (1-0), stayed steady with their No. 6 ranking in the state’s highest classification, 7A, after rolling to a 48-0 win over Wilcox Central in the Tigers' opener Friday.
Central-Phenix City (0-1) dropped two places from its top spot in 7A to No. 3 after a 17-14 loss to the new No. 1 Hoover (1-0). McGill-Toolen (1-0) also jumped Central.
In 2A, Reeltown (1-0) held steady at No. 9 after beating Bullock County (0-1) 18-6 on Thursday. LaFayette (0-0) is receiving votes and would be 14th if the poll was expanded.
Despite an impressive 25-21 rivalry win over Valley (0-1), Lanett (1-0) stayed at No. 5 in the 1A poll.
In the AISA rankings, Glenwood (2-0) jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 after a win over previous No. 2 Monroe Academy. The Gators are the highest Class AAA team in the poll with Class AA Autauga Academy (1-0) being No. 1.
Chambers Academy (1-0) is No. 4 behind fellow Class A team Wilcox Academy.
The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Hoover (25); 1-0; 309
2. McGill-Toolen (1); 1-0; 222
3. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 208
4. Thompson; 1-0; 187
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 166
6. Auburn; 1-0; 117
7. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 98
8. Theodore; 1-0; 81
9. Lee-Montgomery; 1-0; 64
10. Austin; 1-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Prattville (1-0) 9, Fairhope (0-1) 2, James Clemens (0-1) 2, Spain Park (1-0) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 290
2. Pinson Valley (5); 0-1; 223
3. Muscle Shoals (1); 1-0; 209
4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 186
5. Hueytown; 1-0; 149
6. Wetumpka; 1-0; 148
7. Oxford; 1-0; 98
8. Blount; 1-0; 85
9. Jackson-Olin; 1-0; 49
10. Opelika; 1-0; 21
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 16, Helena (1-0) 7, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Briarwood (17); 0-0; 280
2. Ramsay (8); 1-0; 254
3. Jasper (1); 1-0; 214
4. Demopolis; 1-0; 161
5. Central-Clay Co.; 0-0; 156
6. Etowah; 1-0; 129
7. Russellville; 0-0; 74
8. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 64
9. Center Point; 1-0; 50
10. Mortimer Jordan; 0-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Grove (1-0) 21, Greenville (1-0) 18, Vigor (0-1) 17, Alexandria (0-0) 13, Sylacauga (1-0) 6, Parker (1-0) 2, East Limestone (0-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (26); 1-0; 312
2. Hokes Bluff; 0-0; 216
3. American Chr.; 1-0; 196
4. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 160
5. Jacksonville; 1-0; 143
6. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 138
7. Andalusia; 0-1; 136
8. Headland; 1-0; 73
9. North Jackson; 0-0; 45
10. Brooks; 1-0; 18
Others receiving votes: Montevallo (0-1) 12, Deshler (0-1) 10, Holtville (0-0) 9, Good Hope (1-0) 3, Lincoln (1-0) 3, Sipsey Valley (1-0) 3, St. John Paul II (1-0) 2, Williamson (0-0) 2, Ashville (1-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (24); 0-0; 306
2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 221
3. Gordo (1); 1-0; 211
4. Randolph Co.; 0-0; 173
5. Pike Co.; 0-0; 158
6. Providence Chr.; 1-0; 136
7. Geraldine; 1-0; 93
8. Midfield; 0-0; 55
9. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 50
10. St. James; 1-0; 29
Others receiving votes: Saks (0-1) 12, Winfield (1-0) 11, Westminster-Huntsville (1-0) 5, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 4, Prattville Chr. (0-0) 4, Fultondale (0-1) 3, Pisgah (0-0) 3, T.R. Miller (0-0) 2, Thomasville (0-0) 2, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 2, Excel (1-0) 1, Oakman (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (26); 0-0; 312
2. Leroy; 0-0; 219
3. Addison; 1-0; 203
4. Luverne; 0-0; 177
5. Ohatchee; 0-0; 129
6. Abbeville; 0-0; 105
7. Collinsville; 1-0; 94
8. Aliceville; 0-0; 91
9. Reeltown; 1-0; 49
10. Colbert Co.; 1-0; 35
Others receiving votes: Daleville (1-0) 20, Cottage Hill (0-0) 14, Red Bay (1-0) 12, LaFayette (0-0) 7, Highland Home (0-0) 6, Thorsby (0-1) 3, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 2, Winston Co. (1-0) 2, J.U. Blacksher (1-0) 1, Sulligent (1-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (19); 0-0; 288
2. Maplesville (7); 1-0; 250
3. Sweet Water; 0-0; 194
4. Brantley; 0-0; 174
5. Lanett; 1-0; 151
6. Spring Garden; 0-0; 130
7. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 92
8. South Lamar; 1-0; 70
9. Georgiana; 1-0; 44
10. Linden; 0-1; 35
Others receiving votes: Elba (0-1) 19, Millry (0-0) 10, Falkville (1-0) 9, R.A. Hubbard (1-0) 6, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Donoho (0-0) 2, Marion Co. (1-0) 2, Florala (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (25); 1-0; 309
2. Glenwood; 2-0; 233
3. Wilcox Aca.; 1-0; 184
4. Chambers Aca. (1); 1-0; 172
5. Monroe Aca.; 0-1; 160
6. Escambia Aca.; 0-1; 148
7. Macon-East; 0-0; 102
8. Morgan Aca.; 0-1; 50
9. Edgewood; 1-0; 45
10. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-0; 31
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-0) 23, Bessemer Aca. (0-2) 8, Lee-Scott (0-1) 6, Southern Aca. (1-0) 5, Lakeside (0-0) 2, South Choctaw Aca. (1-0) 2, Sparta (1-0) 1, Springwood (1-0) 1.