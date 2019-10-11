Opelika continued its run through Region 3-6A play last week with an impressive win over Benjamin Russell. Tonight, the Bulldogs look to pick up right where they left off when another region foe comes to town.
Opelika (5-1, 3-0) takes on Calera (1-5, 0-3) in another important region game as the Bulldogs seek their first region title since 2016. The Bulldogs enter the game after a 45-17 victory over Benjamin Russell; Calera, meanwhile, is coming off a 46-27 loss to Selma.
The Bulldogs made quick work of the Wildcats last week, scoring two quick touchdowns to set the pace for another valuable region win. Opelika head coach Erik Speakman credited the offense and defense for playing well in the win and also applauded the special-teams unit, which saw Marshall Meyers hit a 40-yard field goal and Jaylen Stinson score on an 75-yard kick return.
Stinson’s score marked the second straight game in which the Bulldogs have scored on a kick return. Speakman knows how important big plays on special teams can be, especially with the postseason right around the corner.
“That’s where you can win a close playoff game,” Speakman said. “If a team is evenly matched with you offensively and points are hard to get, a 40-yard field goal may be the game winner. Or if they score and you come back with a big touchdown return, it kind of swings the momentum back to you. Special teams are huge, and they’ll definitely be as we keep going forward into this season.”
Speakman has talked throughout the season about wanting to see the offense steadily improve, and he was pleased from the unit’s latest outing. He said senior quarterback Brody Davis has been playing well, and he spoke highly of the Bulldogs’ entire group of running backs.
Speakman did the same with the receiving corps, which has had a different player step up in the passing game just about every week. Last week, it was Jamius Mitchell, who had a 12-yard rushing touchdown and an 11-yard touchdown reception against the Wildcats.
Davis and the other Bulldogs on offense have done a good job of putting up points this fall. They’ll look to continue that trend against a Calera squad that brings a five-game losing streak into the showdown.
Speakman said he can tell from watching the Eagles’ film that they’ve been playing hard and that their record doesn’t indicate how good they are. Calera has a stud two-way player on the line in Jayson Jones, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior who is committed to Alabama as well as playmakers in quarterback Quin’Darius Crews and receiver Kobe Prentice.
Speakman’s main objectives against Calera are to keep running the ball effectively and to avoid turnovers. The Bulldogs might have won convincingly against Benjamin Russell, but they did have issues holding onto the football and ended the game with three turnovers. Speakman also stressed the importance of cutting down on allowing explosive plays as a defense.
Opelika appears to be lined up for a matchup at Stanhope Elmore next week to determine who wins the region. First, the Bulldogs have to take care of business against Calera.
“We’ve been really bad at turning the ball over this year. I’m surprised it hasn’t caught up with us yet,” Speakman said. “Penalty-wise, we’ve been good lately. That’s been a good positive for us. It’s just keep running the football and not turning it over on offense. We’re still giving up too many big plays on defense. We need to really limit that this week and be better and more focused on not giving up explosive plays.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.