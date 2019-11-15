The Opelika Bulldogs started slow in the opening round of the playoffs last week before coming on strong with a convincing victory. Tonight, they’ll look to keep the momentum rolling in front of another packed Bulldog Stadium crowd.
Opelika (9-1, 5-0) welcomes in St. Paul’s (8-3, 6-2) for the Class 6A second round in a game that is a rematch from last year’s first round, which the Bulldogs won 38-20. Opelika enters the game after beating McAdory 48-20, while St. Paul’s topped Sidney Lanier 20-14.
The Bulldogs found themselves in trouble early to open the postseason, as two interceptions allowed McAdory to build a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Despite the tough start, the Opelika players never flinched and instead reeled off 42 unanswered points to turn the game from potential upset into a Bulldog blowout.
“The way we started off really slow was kind of something we can focus on going forward in the playoffs. Those are the things that will get you beat down the road. We were fortunate that we could come back,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “As a coach, you start worrying when you look over there and you’re down 14-0. Then you realize that your kids aren’t showing any signs of panic.
“We’ve said it for several years around here that we never look at the scoreboard in the playoffs. Games are always going to be close, and you can’t focus on what the score is at any point in the game. That way, you play each play hard and not concerned with what the score is at any point.”
Opelika running back Eric Watts did his part to leave the Yellow Jackets in the dust. The junior showed out once again for the Bulldogs and ended the first-round victory with 198 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Speakman said Watt’s performance was a welcomed sight, especially since he had been hampered with a hip pointer as of late.
“For him to have a few breakaway runs on a really good McAdory defense was very impressive,” Speakman said. “He had those two long runs where he just ran away from people and then ran over a guy on the second run. That was good to see, some power running up the middle. That’s what he’s brought to the table.
“Then JD (Tolbert) jumps in there, and he looks like he’s a human joystick back there running around. Those two guys have given us a real big spark.”
Watts, Tolbert and the rest of the offense will have to show up ready to go to help the Bulldogs get past St. Paul’s.
Speakman said not much has changed for St. Paul’s since the meeting last November before adding that quarterback James Greene has improved as a senior. Speakman pointed to running back Jordon Ingram has a true threat on offense and also commended the efforts of wide receivers Bill Johnson and Javonte Graves-Billips.
Speakman made it clear the Saints have no shortage of studs on defense, either. The Saints have Auburn commit Daniel Foster-Allen on the defensive line to go with nose guard Devin Manigault as well as strong defensive backs in Iowa commit Reggie Bracy and Harris Sankey.
“They’ve got a lot of good players. Don’t let them think just because they got bumped up to 6A that they don’t have a bunch of good players over there,” Speakman said. “They’re well-coached. Coach (Steve) Mask does a great job. He’s won several state championships and a bunch of football games. We’ll have our hands full Friday.”
For Speakman, the key to Friday’s game will be generating explosive plays on offense. Speakman said the Saints’ normally-tight defense gave up some big plays in their three losses this season, which provided a blueprint for what Opelika needs to do.
Speakman also emphasized stopping the run and forcing the St. Paul’s offense into long third-down situations.
Opelika’s home-field advantage is always helpful, but it could be even more so tonight. The Saints will be subject to about a three-and-a-half hour drive to Opelika, which Speakman sees as a huge advantage for his side.
“For some reason, that extra hour you have to travel to Mobile compared to a two-hour ride — I don’t know what it does to the kids. I guess it’s that extra hour on the bus,” Speakman said. “Us not having to travel to Mobile, the mindset of that and getting to be back at home in Bulldog Stadium and them having to make that three-hour trip on a bus always pays off at some point in the game.”
If Speakman’s Bulldogs have their way, the ride back to Mobile will feel even longer for the road squad.
