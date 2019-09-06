The Bulldogs had two hard-fought, four-quarter ballgames to begin their season, but on Friday, Opelika had substantially less second-half stress in a 23-0 victory at Selma.
The win gives Opelika (3-0, 1-0 region) a strong start to region play with a big game against Wetumpka coming next Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
“We are going to take it and get better next week,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman told ‘97.7 The Kicker’ following the game.
The Bulldogs started the game with the ball. With a 24-yard run by junior running Eric Watts, the offense quickly marched into Saint territory before having to settle for a 37-yard field goal by senior Marshall Meyers.
The Opelika defense quickly forced a three-and-out and the special teams contributed with senior Jaylen Stinson partially blocking the punt.
Long passing plays from senior Brody Davis to Marien Warner and Omar Holloway got the offense moving again and Watts capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown scamper for a 10-0 advantage.
The Selma offense found some success with the running game and got to the Opelika 21-yard line, but a dropped potential touchdown pass on fourth down gave the Bulldogs the ball back. Facing a second-and-20, Davis found Holloway, who flashed his run-after-the-catch skills for a 70-yard gain down into the Saint red zone.
Watts capped the drive with his second trip to the end zone of the evening.
The Bulldogs forced Selma into another punting situation and Dalen Torbert got the team’s second blocked punt of the day and gave to offense the ball at the Selma 14. Kani Thornton-Kellum finished a two-play drive with a four-yard touchdown run. A missed extra point had Opelika up 23-0.
After a pair of false starts on Selma, the Saints faced a first-and-20 situation and Opelika safety Tori Roberts took advantage with an interception. The Bulldogs leaned on the running game to march down the field, but Selma flipped the field with a big return after intercepting a Davis pass.
The Bulldog defense was up for the challenge and a sack by sophomore Marsiah Collins to force a punt. The Opelika defense allowed just 31 total yards in the opening half.
Speakman credited Dino Martin with helping to lead the defense from the linebacking corps.
“Dino is kinda our little sparkplug back there,” Speakman said. “I guess Dino is a fitting name for him. He does a great job for us, getting us line lined up and making sure that we are sound back there.”
Watts got back into his groove with a 55-yard drive to jump-start Opelika’s next drive. A holding penalty wiped away a 14-yard touchdown by Watts and two-plays later, Selma forced a fumble by Watts on a screen pass to keep the Opelika lead at 23-0 at halftime.
Selma moved the ball again to open the half, but the Bulldog defense tightened up on a go-to-go situation and forced a turnover on downs.
The teams exchanged punts for the remainder of the third quarter and into the fourth with Selma dominating time of possession, but unable to score.
The Opelika defense recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter, but the offense continued to stall and Selma forced a three-and-out.
The punting competition rolled along through the final whistle and despite the offensive struggles in the second half, Opelika hung onto the shutout and the 23-0 road win.
“The good news is that we made so many mistakes in this game that we get to come back and practice next week,” Speakman said. “You worry about playing real good and the kids not being focused. I don’t think we’ll have a hard time getting them focused for next week.”
Opelika will look to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the region next week when they host Wetumpka in a game that could easily decide the regional champion. Kickoff will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.