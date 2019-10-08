After a week off, the Opelika Bulldogs impressed on Friday and moved up in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state poll as a result.
The Bulldogs returned to play on Oct. 4 with a dominant 45-17 win over rival Benjamin Russell and have subsequently jumped up one spot to No. 8 in Class 6A. Opelika aims to keep up the pace on Friday when it hosts region foe Calera.
Opelika was one of six local teams to be included in the ASWA’s latest poll. Central held steady at No. 3 in Class 7A, Reeltown stayed at No. 4 in Class 2A, Lanett remained at No. 3 in Class 1A, Chambers Academy moved up one spot to No. 2 and Glenwood stayed at No. 5 in AISA.
Two area teams – Auburn High and Lee-Scott Academy – appeared in the “others receiving votes” category for their respective classifications.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 6-0; 274
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 6-0; 221
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 6-1; 194
4. Hoover; 5-1; 175
5. Mountain Brook; 6-0; 141
6. Theodore; 6-0; 122
7. Sparkman; 6-0; 87
8. Prattville; 5-1; 49
9. Vestavia Hills; 5-1; 41
10. Austin; 5-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (6-1) 24, James Clemens (4-2) 6, Auburn (4-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (24); 7-0; 288
2. Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 213
3. Oxford; 6-0; 193
4. Hueytown; 6-0; 166
5. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 138
6. Blount; 5-1; 96
7. Bessemer City; 6-0; 90
8. Opelika; 5-1; 75
9. St. Paul's; 4-1; 47
10. Gardendale; 6-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Helena (5-1) 14, Stanhope Elmore (6-1) 10, Clay-Chalkville (4-2) 6, Athens (5-1) 5, Fort Payne (5-1) 5, Dothan (5-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (22); 6-0; 281
2. Ramsay (2); 6-1; 219
3. Russellville; 6-0; 176
4. Bibb Co.; 7-0; 150
5. Madison Aca.; 5-1; 146
6. Center Point; 6-1; 107
7. Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 81
8. Central-Clay Co.; 4-2; 58
9. Alexandria; 5-0; 56
10. Etowah; 6-1; 49
Others receiving votes: Faith-Mobile (6-0) 18, Mortimer Jordan (5-2) 13, Briarwood (4-2) 7, Jackson (5-1) 6, Rehobeth (6-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (24); 6-0; 288
2. American Chr.; 6-0; 215
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 7-0; 193
4. Northside; 6-1; 141
5. Jacksonville; 5-2; 140
6. Deshler; 5-2; 113
7. Brooks; 4-2; 89
8. Good Hope; 5-1; 62
9. Andalusia; 4-3; 31
10. Oneonta; 4-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Williamson (4-2) 23, Hokes Bluff (4-2) 12, Fayette Co. (5-2) 9, Anniston (3-3) 6, Escambia Co. (4-2) 6, Handley (4-2) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-4) 3, Fairview (4-2) 2, Lincoln (4-2) 2, Priceville (4-2) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 6-0; 275
2. Gordo (3); 6-0; 218
3. Pike Co.; 6-0; 196
4. Randolph Co.; 5-1; 150
5. Flomaton; 5-1; 141
6. Walter Wellborn; 7-0; 123
7. Pike Road; 7-0; 101
8. Providence Chr.; 6-1; 50
9. Midfield; 4-1; 41
10. Susan Moore; 7-0; 31
Others receiving votes: St. James (5-1) 22, Fultondale (5-1) 10, Geraldine (5-2) 5, Lauderdale Co. (6-1) 5.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (23); 6-0; 285
2. Luverne; 6-0; 214
3. Ohatchee (1); 6-0; 182
4. Reeltown; 7-0; 162
5. Leroy; 5-1; 138
6. Aliceville; 5-1; 101
7. Collinsville; 5-1; 82
8. Red Bay; 6-0; 74
9. G.W. Long; 6-0; 37
10. Addison; 5-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Ranburne (6-0) 19, Highland Home (5-1) 16, Abbeville (4-2) 10, J.U. Blacksher (6-1) 9, Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Cottage Hill (5-1) 5, Goshen (5-1) 4, Ariton (5-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (5-1) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (23); 6-0; 285
2. Sweet Water (1); 5-0; 213
3. Lanett; 6-0; 188
4. Maplesville; 5-1; 159
5. Spring Garden; 5-1; 121
6. Decatur Heritage; 7-0; 108
7. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 101
8. Brantley; 5-1; 85
9. Isabella; 6-0; 45
10. South Lamar; 5-1; 41
Others receiving votes: Millry (5-1) 15, Appalachian (6-1) 3, Waterloo (6-1) 2, Donoho (4-1) 1, Valley Head (5-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wilcox Aca. (16); 6-0; 252
2. Chambers Aca. (2); 7-0; 212
3. Autauga Aca. (5); 3-2; 180
4. Edgewood (1); 6-0; 173
5. Glenwood; 6-1; 148
6. Macon-East; 4-1; 110
7. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-0; 109
8. Bessemer Aca.; 5-3; 88
9. Southern Aca.; 4-1; 45
10. Monroe Aca.; 5-2; 24
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-3) 22, Lee-Scott (4-2) 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.