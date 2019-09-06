The Opelika Bulldogs survived two tough non-region games to start 2019. As big as those two victories were, they start the most important stretch of the season tonight.
Opelika (2-0) hits the road to face off against Selma (1-0) in the first Region 3-6A game for either side. The matchup is the second ever between the Bulldogs and the Saints as region opponents after Opelika prevailed 66-6 in 2018.
The Bulldogs enter region play after taking down rival Auburn High 21-13 last week. The game featured a big second half by Opelika, which was shut out in the first half and took control with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said his team’s physicality in the game’s final two quarters really stood out. He explained the coaches emphasized all offseason the importance of becoming a second-half team, something the Bulldogs were unable to accomplish in 2018.
Speakman pointed out a handful of players for stepping up when the game was on the line. He credited the entire defense for holding strong, especially the line which at one point had three sophomores as well as a freshman defensive end.
Speakman also lauded center James Dawson’s blocking, receiver Omar Holloway’s penchant for big plays and quarterback Brody Davis’ running late in the contest. Davis had a so-so start to last week’s game, but his performance in crunch time left his head coach pleased.
“We saw a guy who grew up,” Speakman said. “He was playing like he was almost kind of afraid to mess up.We challenged him at halftime to lead this team. He really took that to heart, went out and probably played a little tougher. He picked that up in the second half. His game picked up, and the offense picked up.”
Speakman said one of the team’s objectives is to host a playoff game this fall, which means either finishing first or second in the region. The Bulldogs start down that road against Selma, which enters the game after beating Southside Selma 28-20 last week.
Selma has a standout offensive tackle in 6-foot-4, 320-pound Jeremiah Wright, an Auburn commit who also plays nose guard. Speakman said the Saints have a lot of athletes and have tried to take advantage of them in the passing game, as evidenced by the fact they threw 37 passes compared to just 14 rushing attempts in their season opener.
Speakman said that Opelika’s secondary has to cut down on big passing plays, explaining the defense has given up three this year that all led to touchdowns. He also stressed getting the run game going, an aspect of the offense that struggled against two highly-talented defenses the first two weeks.
Additionally, Speakman called for the defense to continue its clean tackling just as it did against the Cavaliers and the Tigers.
After a disappointing 0-2 start last year, the Bulldogs proved it meant little by going 4-1 in region play. This time Opelika finds itself 2-0 and eager to keep the winning going.
“Your region games — as we saw last year with our schedule — are the ones that matter the most,” Speakman said. “Going into this game, Selma is in the same boat we are. We're both 0-0 in the region. We can take a step forward to hosting a playoff game. You try and make sure you're at home in the first round. That'll be our first step this week.”
