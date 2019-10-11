Opelika uses massive second quarter to run all over Calera in 41-0 victory and hold onto the Region 3-6A lead.
The Bulldogs (6-1,4-0) dominated on both sides on the ball in the second quarter. The defense forced two turnovers and the offense had four rushing touchdowns — all from a different player.
“We are a run first team,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “When we can roll out four and five running backs and keep hammering the defense’s that’s big for us.
The offense finished with over 200 yards on the ground and was led by Naetavious Evans and JD Tolbert, who each had over 90 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs’ defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. The offense was near perfect on their first drive of the night going on a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive.
The highlight of the drive came on a play called ‘Bacon Grease.’ The play allowed senior offensive lineman James Dawson to run it in from four yards out with 6:49 left in the first quarter.
After the Bulldogs’ defense forced their third-straight three-and-out to start the game the offense would only need five plays to score their second touchdown. This time Jamius Mitchell caught the direct snap and ran it in from the five to go up 14-0 with 11:29 left in the second quarter.
Calera (1-6, 3-1) was clearly out-matched on the defensive side of the ball and was desperate for some offense.
Trying to create a spark, Calera put backup quarterback Tyler Nelson in the game. They were unsuccessful.
The Bulldogs picked him off on the second play of the drive and set the offense up at the nine-yard line.
After a delay of game, Tolbert ran it in from the 14-yard line and put the Bulldogs up 21-0 with 10:18 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defense continued to suffocate the Eagles’ offense. On the next drive they stripped starting quarterback Quin’Darious Crews and once again put their offense on the positive side of the field.
This time it took three plays for the Bulldogs’ offense to score. Marien Warner ran it in from the 10 and put them up 28-0 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.
The final score of the quarter was also a quick strike for the Bulldogs’ offense. This one just happened on a 71-yard touchdown run from Evans with 2:24 left in the second quarter.
Evans appeared to suffer an injury to his leg on the second drive of the third quarter. He would not come in after the game, but was walking around on the sideline.
In total, the Bulldogs’ defense only allowed one first down and forced two turnovers in the first half.
“We have been trying to get our edge back on defense and I think we did that tonight,” Speakman said.
While the defense did allow multiple first downs in the second half, they held onto the shut out and appear to be peaking at the perfect time of the season.
The second half only saw six points be scored, all by Opelika kicker Marshall Meyers.
Meyers was perfect on the night, making all five of his extra points and both of his field goals, one of which was from 44-yards. The two field goals were the only points in the second half.
While the streak of two-straight games with a kick-return touchdown came to an end, very few of the punts were returnable for Opelika.
A scary moment occurred in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Jaylen Finley was kneed in the back of the head and would have to be carted off the field.
While exiting the field he gave the stunned crowd a thumbs-up. After the game coach Speakman said he believes he was okay, but they were going to check on him later.
Opelika will travel to Millbrook too play Stanhope Elmore and determine who will win the region.
To win the game Speakman believes they will have to stop the run.
“They run the ball a lot, they got a good team and they play really good defense,” Speakman said. “You will see two teams that are a lot alike.”
Opelika 41, Calera 0
OHS - 7 28 3 3 -
CHS - 0 0 0 0 - 0
1st Quarter
OHS - Dawson 4-yard run (XP good), 6:49
2nd Quarter
OHS - Mitchell 5-yard run (XP good), 11:29
OHS - Tolbert 14-yard run (XP good), 10:18
OHS - Warner 10-yard run (XP good), 8:10
OHS - Evans 71-yard run (XP no good), 2:24
3rd Quarter
OHS - Meyers 44-yard field goal, 5:26
4th Quarter
OHS - Meyers 22-yard field goal, 6:15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.