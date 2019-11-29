watts.jpg

Eric Watts

Opelika

» Position: Running back

» Year: Junior

» Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

» What he did: Watts was the work-horse for the Bulldogs in a 45-24 victory over Hueytown in the 6A state quarterfinals. The junior ran for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. The win gives Opelika the chance to play in the state semifinals at Spanish Fort on Friday.

» In his words: "In the quarter finals of the playoffs, it felt really knowing that I'm still doing that against the good teams cause you get further in the playoffs, you keep playing better teams."

» Votes: 1,440 out of 2,344

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments