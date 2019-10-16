Opelika offensive lineman James Dawson surely thought his first career varsity touchdown last Friday would be the highlight of his weekend. As it turns out, it was just the start of an unforgettable couple of days for one of the Bulldogs’ senior leaders.
Dawson’s weekend began with a four-yard rushing touchdown in Opelika’s 41-0 victory over Calera then hit a new high point Saturday when Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon offered Dawson a scholarship. Dawson committed on the spot, setting himself up to finally make a dream come true.
“The last few days have been a whirlwind,” Dawson said. “The touchdown play is something I’ll never forget. We had practiced it all week and it worked out great. Kennesaw State was the offer I have been waiting on. This has really been a goal accomplished. I told my parents I wanted to play college football when I was 5, and it has been a goal ever since.”
Dawson has been a contributor for the Opelika offensive line going back to his freshman season, so Opelika head coach Erik Speakman and the rest of the staff wanted to give the senior a chance to score. Hence, they came up with a play called “Bacon Grease.”
The Bulldogs’ have designed plays just like “Bacon Grease” before — Speakman recalled one variation named “Big Henry” from about 15 years ago that lineman Henry Porter ran. On the play, a wide receiver comes in motion from the outside toward the quarterback on what appears to be a speed-sweep play; instead, the quarterback sneaks the ball to a lineman, who runs in the opposite direction as the defense chases the receiver.
Opelika offensive coordinator Jonathan Chandler dubbed this edition of the play “Bacon Grease” after Dawson’ pet pig named Bacon, who passed away last year. The offense broke the play out on Tuesday against the first-string defense, and the 6-foot-1, 296-pound Dawson made it evident he was going to make the most of the carry when he got it.
“A couple of the smaller DBs got over by James. We blow a quick whistle in practice because we’re not actually tackling people, but James was not going to be stopped,” Speakman said. “He went 80 yards for a touchdown even after the whistle had been blown several times. He was going to make sure he was going to score.”
With the coaching staff’s full confidence, Dawson eagerly awaited the play to be called against Calera.
The Opelika coaches made the most of the speed-sweep fake by running an actual speed sweep with Omar Holloway earlier in the drive, ensuring the Eagles’ defense was more likely to bite on the fake-out. With the ball on the four-yard line and just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter, “Bacon Grease” was set in motion.
Holloway ran from the right side of the formation in toward Opelika quarterback Brody Davis, who faked the hand-off to Holloway as Dawson turned toward Davis from the right guard position. Davis stuffed the ball in Dawson’s chest and took off to his left after Holloway; Dawson, meanwhile, did an about-face to the right and raced toward the end zone.
“I was really excited, but I had to remind myself to stay calm and not ruin it by fumbling or falling. I saw Derrick Brown from Auburn fall during the Florida game on his fumble recovery, and I was terrified that was going to be me,” Dawson said. “As the play developed, I saw the defensive end bite on the fake. I knew there was nobody going to be near me, so I just ran.”
Dawson had no issue staying upright as he reached the end zone for Opelika’s first touchdown of the night. Once the points went up on the board, the celebration began alongside him as well as on the Bulldogs’ sideline.
As special as the moment was for Dawson, it was equally unforgettable for teammates like Davis, who considers Dawson his best friend.
“He means a lot, you know? Not only is he a leader, but he’s someone I can go to if I need anything. I know he has got my back just like I have his, and he’s also someone to look up to as well,” Davis said. “You hear all linemen say their dream is to score a touchdown. Well, he did it, so that’s always cool to see.”
Dawson’s weekend only got better from there.
The day after Opelika’s shutout victory, Dawson visited Kennesaw State for the Owls’ home game against Charleston Southern. During the pre-game, Bohannon gave Dawson what he had wanted for quite some time — a scholarship offer to play for the Owls.
The moment was the culmination of years of work and hopes that one day he would be playing on Saturdays.
“It was a rush of emotions for my family and me. I think we all started crying, and all the coaches were really excited,” Dawson said. “My mom and I actually took a visit to KSU back in May, and I fell in love with the place then. It was the first college that I saw myself being able to be just a student, and their football program is very similar to what I’m used to at Opelika.
“They have been my number one ever since then, and it’s the offer I have been hoping and praying for.”
Now that his college plans are set, Dawson is fully focused on helping Opelika continue its winning ways. Dawson had a run to remember on Friday; now, he’s determined to make sure his team does this postseason, too.
“I’m really excited and hopeful for this team to try and make history at Opelika and bring home a state title. This team has many similarities to the 2016 team that went to state, and everyone is focused and has bought in to try and make history,” Dawson said. “We are taking it one week at a time, and it’s paid off so far.”
