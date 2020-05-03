Last season, Opelika defensive back Jaylen Stinson emerged as one of the must-have recruits in the area and turned that attention into a spot at Duke.
Now, it’s Stinson’s younger brother Jarell who has become a prospect several teams are pursuing.
Jarell Stinson is only a rising junior at Opelika, but he has already exploded onto the recruiting scene and boasts three scholarship offers. His latest came on Wednesday, when Tennessee joined a list that was previously comprised of Troy and Duke.
“It means a lot to get an offer from a big SEC school like Tennessee,” Stinson said. “They’re a school I’ve grown up watching my whole life. It’s crazy to think that I have an opportunity to go there now. My friends and I have been talking about this for a really long time, but we never thought it would come this soon.
“The fan base and big-time atmosphere is what gets me super excited (about Tennessee). That and being able to potentially play in front of thousands of fans against the best players in the nation.”
Stinson is still young, but he showed flashes of his potential during his sophomore year with the Bulldogs. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound 10th grader split reps at running back and defensive back and ended the 11-win campaign with seven carries for 19 yards, 40 tackles, four passes defended and 75 kick-return yards.
Stinson is also an outstanding track athlete and runs the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, the 100 in 10.7 seconds and the 400 in 48 seconds.
“I think his biggest attribute is his speed. He’s a really fast kid and always has been since he’s been playing rec league football over here. We’ve been watching him since he was probably in fourth or fifth grade,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “He did a lot of good things for us as a sophomore and even the year before that as a freshman … (His roles) were important last year, but it’s probably going to be more important this coming year in the ways we’ll use him now that’s he gotten a little bit older and knows what we do on both sides of the ball.”
Stinson is one of countless football players across the country whose spring has been sidetracked by the coronavirus pandemic, but he said he’s continued working with some of his teammates to get better every day. He said the pandemic is also why he hasn’t been in contact with too many schools lately, but he expects summer to be the point in which he can learn about his different options.
Stinson benefits from having an older brother who just went through the process, which is something he hopes to make the most of.
“It’s helped a lot,” Stinson said about having his brother, who was committed to Purdue before flipping to Duke during last December’s early signing period. “I have someone to give me pointers and help me not make the same mistakes.”
Stinson said his offseason goals are to add muscle, improve his footwork and sharpen his ball skills. He’s still got plenty of time to sort through his college options, but he said he is focused on receiving the best education possible that will help him reach personal goals on and off the field.
Stinson has followed in his brothers’ footsteps of being an Opelika speedster who will have no shortage of opportunities at the next level. Although he is doing his part to set himself up well for playing at the next level, his ultimate focus remains on making the Bulldogs one of the teams to beat in Alabama.
“My recruitment is super important to me, but winning in the fall is the main priority. I’m really excited to see what this season holds toward my future,” Stinson said. “I’m very excited to see what I can do this year. I’ve been putting in the work. I just want to see what I pull off.”
