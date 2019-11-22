jaylen.jpg

Jaylen Stinson

Opelika

» Position: Defensive Back

» Year: Senior

» Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 175 pounds

» What he did: Stinson made big plays time and time again in the Bulldogs’ 20-10 victory over St. Paul’s on Friday. The Purdue commit blocked a field goal and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown in the first half and ended the night with 10 tackles and four pass break-ups as part of a Bulldogs defense that only gave up 81 yards of offense in the second half.​

» What he said: "Just played a big role, just stepped up to the plate, did everything that the coach asked me to do. Just game out with a win."

» Votes: Stinson won with 2,337 out of 4,930 votes (47.4 percent).​

