Following a season in which the Opelika Bulldogs put together 11 wins and reached the state semifinals, one of their top assistants has been rewarded for his work.
Opelika offensive coordinator Jonathan Chandler has been named the ALFCA Assistant Coach of the Year for Class 6A. Chandler receives the award following his third season as offensive coordinator and his seventh season as a coach at his alma mater.
Chandler will receive the award at the annual ALFCA Coach of the Year banquet on Saturday, January 25, in Montgomery.
“I wish this was the Assistant Coaches Award for all the assistant coaches we have on our staff. It’s just a testament to what kind of staff we have and the product we try and put out there on the field,” Chandler said. “It’s something that hopefully the people of Opelika can be proud of and the city of Opelika can be proud of. We hope that we’ve represented it the right way.
“I don’t really know what I did to earn it. There’s just so much that we do as a whole group and as a coaching staff that all of this goes into. I wish all of their names could be on that plaque.”
Under Chandler’s guidance, the Opelika offense averaged 32.3 points per game this fall and helped the Bulldogs go 8-1 in the regular season en route to their first region title since 2016. Opelika won three games in the playoffs and reached the state semifinals for only the fifth time in program history before ultimately losing to Spanish Fort.
Chandler also coaches Opelika’s quarterbacks, and he and the other offensive coaches had to break in a new starting quarterback this season in senior Brody Davis. Although it was Davis’ first full season as starter, he excelled and threw for 1,607 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.
Davis credited Chandler’s leadership in helping grow comfortable in his new role.
“He’s had a huge impact. I was with him every day since May, and we’ve grown closer as the days went on. He was always the one to tell me what I did wrong, and he was always the first one to congratulate me,” Davis said. “He knows exactly what he is talking about. I’d jump off a bridge for Coach Chandler. He has definitely made an impact on my life over the years.”
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman had the chance to break the news to Chandler about the award, which was a special moment for Speakman. Speakman coached Chandler in football and in baseball during Chandler’s playing days at Opelika, and he watched as Chandler took his talents to Troy as a football player before staying on with the Trojans as a graduate assistant.
Then-Opelika head coach Brian Blackmon offered Chandler a chance to come back as a coach in 2013, and Chandler jumped at the opportunity. Since then, Chandler has worked relentlessly to make sure the Bulldogs reach their potential each and every day.
“He’s a guy that you’re never having to look over his shoulder to make sure he’s doing his work. He’s very meticulous and very organized. On game nights, he calls a great game. We’ve been able to put up a lot of points due a lot to him doing his job,” Speakman said. “You always look at guys when they’re younger and playing for you and kind of wonder what they’re going to do with their lives. Just seeing them be successful makes you feel good as a coach, both as one of their former coaches and a guy they work with now.”
In addition to receiving the award, Chandler will also speak at the ALFCA banquet. For Chandler, both opportunities represent a chance to represent his hometown and the football program he’s worked so hard for.
“The people of Opelika are great. The community’s support is second-to-none. With the people that we work for here at the high school, there’s not a day that I come to work where I don’t have a smile on my face,” Chandler said. “Since I’m coaching football and getting to be around kids that are growing up, cutting their teeth and going to the same schools I went to, it makes it really easy to make the connection.”
