Opelika's Kory McCoy is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week for the first week of the 2019 season. 

Kory McCoy

Opelika

>> Position: Linebacker/safety

>> Year: Senior

>> Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

>> What he did: The senior came up clutch in the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory against Callaway on Thursday. McCoy recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter then intercepted a pass a few minutes later to put the Cavaliers in a bind. He ended the game with six tackles.

>> In his own words: “It was really exciting (the fumble recovery) because I didn’t… coming into the game I never expected it to happen but when it happens it’s just like so shocking and it’s like, ‘oh there goes the ball,’ and I’m going to try to get on it.”

>> Voting: McCoy received 53.9 percent of the votes (839 of 1,558).

