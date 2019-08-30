Kory McCoy
Opelika
>> Position: Linebacker/safety
>> Year: Senior
>> Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
>> What he did: The senior came up clutch in the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory against Callaway on Thursday. McCoy recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter then intercepted a pass a few minutes later to put the Cavaliers in a bind. He ended the game with six tackles.
>> In his own words: “It was really exciting (the fumble recovery) because I didn’t… coming into the game I never expected it to happen but when it happens it’s just like so shocking and it’s like, ‘oh there goes the ball,’ and I’m going to try to get on it.”
>> Voting: McCoy received 53.9 percent of the votes (839 of 1,558).
