Opelika kicker Marshall Meyers hasn’t been shy about calling Auburn his top school. On Wednesday, Meyers set himself up to become a Tiger in the very near future.
Meyers signed to be a walk on at Auburn as part of National Signing Day. Meyers’ decision to stay close to home comes after only playing football the last two seasons for the Bulldogs.
“It’s my dream school. Being from around here, I’m just really excited,” Meyers said. “It’s awesome. Two years ago, I definitely would have thought this would have never happened. It’s just a blessing, really.”
Meyers had hopes that a tryout in front of Auburn coaches this summer would lead to an opportunity, but after a few months of radio silence he gave up hope. That changed when Auburn special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge messaged him asking if he could attend the Tigers’ game against Kent State on Sep. 14.
By the time Meyers and his dad, Jeff, had gone through Tiger Walk pre-game, he was feeling excited about the prospect of playing at Auburn. An interaction with the Tigers’ coaches simply put him over the moon.
“I remember as we entered through Tiger Walk and sat down in the recruiting center. All of the coaches were there, and that really spoke to me what Auburn did. One coach went to one kicker and one to a long snapper and the specialists, and then all of a sudden they all came to me at once. I was elated in that moment,” Meyers said. “It just really spoke to me and it really impressed me, especially since I wanted to go to Auburn in the first place. It just impacted me even more through the football program.”
After that experience, Meyers decided Auburn was the school for him.
Meyers came through again and again for Opelika in 2019, as he went 6-of-8 on field-goal attempts this fall with a long of 43 yards. Meyers’ play earned him All-Area second team honors.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said Meyers routinely hit field goals of 50 yards, and his work ethic and commitment to the game were crucial in getting the opportunity to kick for the Tigers.
“He’s a guy who’s a great competitor and a player that they’ll probably be hard-pressed not to eventually let him start doing some of the kicking duties. He has really grown the last two years as a football player,” Speakman said. “He’s a guy who just works really hard, and he’s a great student. That will be a big positive for them when they get him on campus. He’s a guy they’ll never have to worry about with study hall and all the other things that go along with being a student-athlete.”
Meyers said he felt like he grew a great deal as a kicker during Opelika’s run to the state semifinals, and he’s hopeful that will translate when he arrives at Auburn. He credited playing at Opelika for helping him reach his full potential, and he thanked the coaches for never hesitating when it came to trying to make him better.
Meyers quickly went from a soccer player trying to fit in on a high school football team to a highly reliable placekicker. Soon enough, he’ll be at Auburn trying to prove he’s capable of contributing to his new squad.
“I’m ready for Tiger Walk. I’m ready to meet with those guys and to get on that field,” Meyers said. “I might not play at first — that’s definitely my goal and what I plan to do. It’s going to take a lot of work, but I know I can. I’m really excited to get into Jordan-Hare. I think it’s going to be awesome.
“I’m just eager to be on the football team. I believe kicking is my God-given talent, and I just want to use it all for Him. If Auburn gives me the opportunity, then I certainly will.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.