Last fall, Opelika defensive end Tre’Von Moore saw a knee injury end his season just six plays into his junior year. Despite the tough setback, Moore continued working hard and was rewarded for those efforts two weeks ago.
Moore saw his efforts pay off when he received his first scholarship offer from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. The offer from the Mocs will likely be the first of many for the 6-foot-2, 230-pound rising senior, who has also drawn interest from schools such as LSU, Virginia Tech, Troy and Georgia Southern.
“I felt thankful and blessed,” Moore said about the offer. “With my junior year being cut short, I never expected to receive an offer at this point. All my coaches, teammates, and family members told me to keep working hard and that my time was coming.”
Moore earned first team All-Area honors as a sophomore with a 44-tackle, six-sack season, and he was poised to take the next step during the 2019 season. He was especially excited about the year because it was the final chance to chase a state title with both his cousins, then-senior defensive back Jaylen Stinson and sophomore running back Jarell Stinson.
Unfortunately, Moore suffered a left-knee injury during the first quarter of Opelika’s season opener against Callaway, which sent him on the road to rehab rather than running down quarterbacks.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said Moore routinely went through his rehab assignments during fourth block at the high school before going out to practice with the team. Moore cheered on the Bulldogs throughout the season, and Speakman said even after he gave Moore the option to stay home he stuck out the long bus rides during the postseason in order to be with his teammates.
Moore said he finally started to see progress in his rehab about five months in, and from there the situation continued to improve. Speakman said Moore was starting to run full speed, cut and put in great effort in the weight room before the coronavirus pandemic began, and Moore said he now feels 100 percent.
It’s a welcomed sight for Speakman, who has seen Moore go all in on getting better and is now counting on him to play like a premier pass-rusher this season.
“He’s just a great kid and a hard worker,” Speakman said. “It’s going to be really good to have him back playing defensive end. He’s a player for us who we can drop into coverage and do some things as a stand-up outside linebacker that kind of gives us a different look from what we normally do defensively. He’s a player that with his skillset is able to do that.”
Speakman expects Moore to continue to grow — he projects he could be 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4 and easily carry 250 pounds of weight on his frame — and thus likely draw more interest from schools. Moore said he wants any college coaches interested in him to know he gives his all every day, he’s a team player and he gets the job done.
Even though his college plans are a top priority, that isn’t Moore’s main mission just yet. His hopes are set on going out with a bang at Opelika and making sure any of the Bulldogs’ opponents don’t miss him this season.
“I’m very excited. With this being my last year I want to do something we all can remember like winning a state championship,” Moore said. “I’m ready to get back out on the field with my teammates and go to battle with them. Playing under the lights on Friday nights is a great feeling, especially with all the great fans who will have that support for us every game no matter what stadium we go to.”
