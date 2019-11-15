With Opelika clinging to a three-point lead over St. Paul’s and 7:52 still showing on the game clock, Opelika quarterback Brody Davis and the rest of the Bulldogs’ offense knew what they had to do.
Neither side had been able to create big plays on the rain-soaked night in Opelika, but the Bulldogs had made a handful and now had their chance to send the Saints packing. The key for Davis and Co. was simple: milk the clock, score one more time and get ready to start the celebration.
“We were saying, ‘Keep it up. We’re not going to let off their throats,’” Davis said.
Davis and the Bulldogs came through when their shot at securing the win arrived. Davis led a nine-play, 61-yard drive down the field that ended on Eric Watts’ second rushing touchdown to seal the 20-10 victory.
Watts’ last touchdown was part of consecutive, long second-half drives by the Bulldogs’ offense that, coupled with a great defensive effort and a first-half special teams touchdown, was enough to propel Opelika (10-1, 5-0) to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Opelika will travel to Hueytown, which beat Eufaula 56-49 in overtime, next Friday.
“It was about staying the course and not getting frustrated,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “There are games like this in the playoffs. You don’t just roll over people in the 6A playoffs. It’s just the character of our kids and the hard work they’ve put in from January to now. It’s the never-die attitude that Opelika is built on. It’s a never-quit attitude no matter what’s happening in the game.”
The two teams combined for seven second-half possessions, but none were bigger than Opelika’s second of the third quarter. After the Bulldogs’ defense gave up 54 yards on St. Paul’s first possession of the third quarter before ultimately forcing a 40-yard field goal, Davis and the offense went to work hoping to sustain their first scoring drive of the game.
The Saints’ defense had been stout in stopping the run game to open the contest, but the Bulldogs found some running room thanks to several big carries by JD Tolbert and an up-tempo approach unlike most of what Opelika ran to open the contest.
Slowly but surely, the Bulldogs made their way downfield. On the 12th play of a drive that took three minutes and 40 seconds off the clock, Watts pushed through for a one-yard score to give Opelika a 13-10 lead — its first of the night — with nine seconds left in the third.
Watts ended the game with 16 carries for 58 yards and two scores. Davis, meanwhile, was 10-of-18 passing for 97 yards and also had 10 carries for 38 yards.
“It’s just a mentality of our kids. We’re going to keep running the ball,” Speakman said. “St. Paul’s did such a good job of taking away our run game tonight, and then the weather conditions kind of limited our passing game some.
“Those two drives were kind of statement drives going into next week, that we could line up and run the football against a great defensive front and score some points.”
The Saints (8-4, 6-2) desperately needed an answer after Watts’ plunge to pay-dirt, but the Bulldogs had no interest in allowing them any room to work with.
St. Paul’s seemed prepared to answer after a roughing-the-punter penalty by Opelika gave its drive new life, but it was a short-lived situation. After a short four-yard pass from Jay Greene to Robert LeDoux, Opelika’s Kani Kellum and Taylor Love stepped up and delivered two tackles for loss to force a fourth down.
The Saints opted to punt the ball back to Opelika, setting the stage for Davis and the Bulldogs to piece together another crucial touchdown drive that put the game on ice.
Speakman spoke highly of the entire Bulldogs’ defense, which had its fair share of different players subbing in and out all night.
“It was just huge by really all 25 or 26 guys (who played). It was great by all of them,” Speakman said. “They all played hard. Early on it looked kind of rough because they were pushing us around a little bit, but we knew as the game wore on that we would be the team that could get a little push.”
Opelika grinded out two second-half scores after points came at a premium for both sides in the first half.
St. Paul’s found the end zone first in the early minutes of the second quarter thanks to running back Reggie Bracy. Bracy raced through the left side of the Saints’ line and took off on a foot race to the corner of the end zone on a 34-yard run. Bracy’s play put St. Paul’s ahead 7-0 with 11:29 left until halftime.
The Bulldogs threatened on offense throughout the opening two quarters, but it was the squad’s special-teams unit that finally got them on the board.
After the Saints returned a Davis fumble deep into Bulldogs’ territory, St. Paul’s lined up for a field goal on the final play before halftime. Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson sprinted from the end of the line and blocked the kick, which sent the ball rolling all alone beside the sideline.
Stinson wasted little time in scooping the ball up before racing down the sideline for a 70-yard score. The Bulldogs’ ensuing extra point was no good, leaving St. Paul’s up 7-6 at the break.
“I thought I had a good shot (of blocking it). The kick before that, I was pretty close,” Stinson said. “I recovered the ball, and I thought I was going to get caught because my legs were about dead. I just tried to run as hard as I could.”
Stinson’s spectacular play created a change of pace for both sides in the second half.
After St. Paul’s ran its offense — particularly its run game — at will early, the Bulldogs buckled down and only allowed 81 yards of offense in the second half. Opelika’s offense, meanwhile, made plays when it absolutely needed to, culminating in two long touchdown drives followed by one more possession on which the Bulldogs killed the clock.
Now, the Bulldogs turn their attention to the state quarterfinals with hopes of keeping another stellar season going.
“We’re going to keep working. Nothing’s going to change. Sunday we’ll come back in, and we’ll start working on whoever we play next,” Speakman said. “We’re one of I guess eight teams still standing. We’ll be practicing football next week, and that’s a great thing.”
Opelika 20, St. Paul’s 10
STP — 0 7 3 0 — 10
OPE — 0 6 7 7 — 20
2nd Quarter
STP — Reggie Bracy 34-yard run (XP good), 11:29
OPE — Jaylen Stinson 70-yard blocked field goal return (XP no good), 0:00
3rd Quarter
STP — Grayson Myles 40-yard field goal, 3:49
OPE — Eric Watts 1-yard run (XP good), 0:09
4th Quarter
OPE — Watts 1-yard run (XP good), 3:08
