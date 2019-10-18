After a long regular season, the Opelika Bulldogs’ region title hopes come down to tonight.
Opelika (6-1, 4-0) travels to Millbrook to take on Stanhope Elmore (7-1, 4-0) in what amounts to the Region 3-6A championship game. Opelika enters the contest after a 41-0 win over Calera, while Stanhope is coming off a 24-0 win against Selma.
“There’s not (anything you need to say to the players). They know Stanhope’s good,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “Going into this game, the winner gets first place, and the loser gets second place. It makes it a really big region game — the biggest of all now that it’s the last game and it’s going to determine the region champion.”
The Bulldogs made quick work of the Eagles last week, scoring five first-half touchdowns to leave Calera in the dust. Speakman applauded the offense’s fast start as well as the overall effort by the first-team defense, which severely limited Calera’s run game and gave up no first downs that Speakman could recall.
The most impressive part of Opelika’s big offensive night was the variety, as five players — James Dawson, Jamius Mitchell, JD Tolbert, Marien Warner and Nate Evans — found the end zone. That ability to count on several different offensive weapons is crucial this time of year and will continue to be so once the postseason begins.
“When you start scouting us, you realize that are about seven different people offensively that we can get the ball to that have a chance to score. We’re not a one- or two-man show,” Speakman said. “We can put points on the board in different ways. We’ve got several skill people that we can get the ball to and really spread it around. That way, teams can’t focus on one or two people.”
The Bulldogs will likely be counting on everyone on the field Friday in order to notch a win against a strong Stanhope squad.
The Mustangs enter the game on a six-game winning streak, and those victories have been anything but flukes. Speakman credited Stanhope as being a team that boasts a run-first offense designed to eat up the game clock, and he said the Mustangs’ offensive line gets after even the best defensive fronts.
Speakman pointed to quarterback Andrew Rines, running back Travarasia Duncan, receiver Conner Bradford as well as defensive linemen Theodore Jackson and William Whitlow Jr. as players the Bulldogs have to limit in order to stay in the game.
“We’re going to have our hands full stopping them and making sure that we’re getting off the field defensively to get the ball back in our offense’s hands,” Speakman said. “Defensively, they have a really good front seven. The secondary has some players that are really good. Their defensive line is kind of where they’ve made their name the last couple of games. I think they’re on a six-game win streak, and their defensive front has played really well in those games.”
Speakman’s primary focus for tonight’s game is stopping the Mustangs’ run game as well as preventing Stanhope from sustaining those long drives they strive for. Speakman also said Stanhope’s defense does not give up many explosive plays, which means Opelika quarterback Brody Davis and his offensive teammates have to take advantage of any opportunities they get.
The Bulldogs have been one game away from region championships the past two seasons, but tiebreakers left them just short of outright titles. Now, Opelika has a chance to leave those finishes in the past and grab the region’s top playoff seed.
“It will be our first one since 2016, so it’s been a long time since we’ve won an outright region championship. If we can win this one and win it outright and be in first place, it will be one of our goals we can check off,” Speakman said. “We want to go undefeated in the region and win the region championship. That sets you up for a good playoff run hopefully. You’ll get the first game at home and possibly the second. You’re in a better situation by winning the region outright and being the No. 1 seed going in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.