Opelika head coach Erik Speakman knows better than to put more value on one game compared to any of the other nine on the Bulldogs’ schedule. Having said that, Speakman and his coaches are not downplaying how important tonight’s game against Wetumpka will be.
Opelika (3-0, 1-0), which is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, hosts the No. 9 Indians (2-1, 1-0) in a showdown that may very well decide who wins the Region 3-6A title. That was the case last season, when a blocked field goal left the Bulldogs with a 30-28 loss and opened the door for the Indians to finish first.
The last-second thriller between Opelika and Wetumpka last season was nothing new between the two teams. After the two schools joined the same region in 2016, Opelika won 38-37 that fall and then 20-19 in 2017.
Speakman expects nothing less out of tonight’s face-off.
“We actually bought it up Sunday when we met with the kids. You can't hide anything from (players) anymore, so we just we tell them the truth that the team that comes out of this has the front seat on the bus of Region 3-6A,” Speakman said. “Both teams have had really good athletes that get out and really put on a good show for the fans. Both play really hard for their teams and their schools.
“Now that this game has been played early, it's really important that we come out with a win and put them behind with a loss in the region.”
The Bulldogs started region play on the right note last week by hitting the road and beating Selma 23-0. Wetumpka, meanwhile, beat region opponent Calera 35-7.
Speakman was happy with Opelika’s effort in the first half against Selma but felt like the team lost focus over the final two quarters of action. He praised the defensive effort, saying other than a few missed tackles those players took care of business.
Last week’s win featured a nice showing from running back Eric Watts, who Speakman said had 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Watts’ final numbers could have been even gaudier, but another touchdown run was called back due to a holding penalty.
“He had a really good night, and we hope that going through the rest of the season he can continue to carry the load for us at running back. Then we'll keep sprinkling Kani (Kellum) in there,” Speakman said. “The rest of the guys, (Jarrell Stinson) and Nate (Evans), will get some carries to keep giving us some fresh legs.”
Speakman said the Indians have a lot of speed on offense as well as a talent-filled defense that doesn’t make mental mistakes and constantly runs to the football. As far as playmakers, Speakman pointed to quarterback TyQuan Rawls, running back Terrance Thomas and receivers Brandon Bowman and Dvenio Davis as Wetumpka’s biggest weapons.
Rawls, Davis and Thomas also play on defense for the Indians.
Speakman emphasized the importance of special teams, which has been the deciding factor in the last three games in this series. He also stressed not allowing any big plays on defense, which is something the Bulldogs struggled with in the 2018 loss.
As far as Opelika’s offense, Speakman called for more explosive plays, which the Bulldogs have lacked for the most part through three games.
Speakman and his players are gearing up for a 48-minute fight with the Indians. Both sides have been part of some classic battles the last few years, and the Bulldogs are hopeful it’s their turn to come out on top.
“The biggest thing for us is winning this game and being 2-0 in the region,” Speakman said. “We'll try to get through this game this week and keep on track toward winning a region championship, hosting a first-round playoff game and going undefeated in our region. That's really our biggest goal with the schedule that we play — to make sure that that we're undefeated in Region 3-6A football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.