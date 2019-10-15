After another week of play, the Opelika Bulldogs continue to ascend up the rankings in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state rankings.
The Bulldogs made a climb in the rankings again this week, moving up one spot to No. 4 in Class 6A. Opelika moved up after reaching 6-1 on the season with a 41-0 victory over Calera.
Opelika was one of three local teams that moved up in their respective rankings this week. Reeltown climbed to No. 3 in Class 2A, and Glenwood reached No. 4 in AISA.
In total, six local teams were ranked this week. Central-Phenix City is No. 3 in Class 7A, Lanett is No. 3 in Class 1A and Chambers Academy is tied for No. 2 in AISA with Autauga Academy.
Auburn High was the only other local team to receive votes this week and was second among “those receiving votes” in Class 7A.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (19); 7-0; 262
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 7-0; 212
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-1; 187
4. Hoover; 6-1; 167
5. Mountain Brook; 7-0; 137
6. Sparkman; 7-0; 114
7. Prattville; 6-1; 78
8. Theodore; 6-1; 62
9. Austin; 6-1; 59
10. James Clemens; 5-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-2) 12, Auburn (5-2) 4, Lee-Montgomery (6-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (22); 8-0; 273
2. Muscle Shoals (1); 8-0; 207
3. Oxford; 7-0; 182
4. Hueytown; 7-0; 164
5. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 136
6. Blount; 6-1; 106
7. Opelika; 6-1; 92
8. Gardendale; 6-1; 48
9. Helena; 6-1; 29
10. St. Paul's; 5-2; 24
Others receiving votes: Stanhope Elmore (7-1) 18, Bessemer City (6-1) 12, Fort Payne (6-1) 7, Athens (6-1) 5, Clay-Chalkville (5-2) 5, Dothan (5-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (21); 7-0; 270
2. Ramsay (2); 7-1; 211
3. Bibb Co.; 8-0; 183
4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 134
5. Central-Clay Co.; 5-2; 108
6. Alexandria; 6-0; 101
7. Etowah; 7-1; 87
8. Russellville; 6-1; 51
9. Faith-Mobile; 7-0; 47
10. Mortimer Jordan; 6-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (5-2) 20, Briarwood (6-1) 16, Madison Co. (6-2) 16, Hamilton (6-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-1) 14, Center Point (6-2) 11, Jackson (4-3) 5.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (23); 7-0; 276
2. American Chr.; 7-0; 207
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 184
4. Northside; 7-1; 144
5. Jacksonville; 6-2; 138
6. Deshler; 6-2; 127
7. Good Hope; 6-1; 80
8. Andalusia; 5-3; 53
9. Williamson; 5-2; 27
10. Brooks; 4-3; 21
Others receiving votes: Anniston (4-3) 12, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 12, Lincoln (5-2) 10, Fayette Co. (5-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-4) 5, Priceville (5-2) 4, Fairview (5-2) 2, Oneonta (4-3) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 7-0; 267
2. Gordo (2); 7-0; 207
3. Pike Co.; 7-0; 184
4. Randolph Co.; 6-1; 161
5. Flomaton; 6-1; 136
6. Pike Road; 8-0; 116
7. Providence Chr.; 7-1; 75
8. Susan Moore; 8-0; 58
9. Walter Wellborn; 7-1; 53
10. St. James; 6-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (6-1) 19, Geraldine (5-2) 8, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 4, Midfield (4-2) 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273
2. Ohatchee (1); 6-0; 191
3. Reeltown; 8-0; 182
4. Leroy; 6-1; 150
5. Aliceville; 6-1; 104
6. Collinsville; 6-1; 97
7. Red Bay; 7-0; 84
8. Luverne; 6-1; 69
9. Highland Home; 6-1; 56
10. G.W. Long; 7-0; 53
Others receiving votes: Addison (6-2) 28, Ranburne (7-0) 16, J.U. Blacksher (7-1) 7, Ariton (6-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 7-0; 273
2. Sweet Water (1); 6-0; 207
3. Lanett; 7-0; 181
4. Isabella; 7-0; 127
5. Spring Garden; 6-1; 123
6. Decatur Heritage; 8-0; 111
7. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 107
8. Brantley; 6-1; 72
9. South Lamar; 6-1; 46
10. Maplesville; 5-2; 45
Others receiving votes: Millry (6-1) 16, Waterloo (7-1) 2, Donoho (5-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wilcox Aca. (17); 7-0; 249
2 (tie). Autauga Aca. (5); 4-2; 202
2 (tie). Chambers Aca. (1); 8-0; 202
4. Glenwood; 6-1; 151
5. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-0; 133
6. Bessemer Aca.; 6-3; 92
7. Edgewood; 6-1; 88
8. Monroe Aca.; 6-2; 80
9. Southern Aca.; 5-1; 59
10. Macon-East; 4-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-3) 25, Escambia Aca. (4-3) 4.
