Opelika football

Eric Watts (37) carries the ball during the Opelika vs. Central-Phenix City high school football game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City on Sept. 20, 2019.

 SARA PALCZEWSKI/spalczewski@oanow.com

After another week of play, the Opelika Bulldogs continue to ascend up the rankings in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state rankings.

The Bulldogs made a climb in the rankings again this week, moving up one spot to No. 4 in Class 6A. Opelika moved up after reaching 6-1 on the season with a 41-0 victory over Calera.

Opelika was one of three local teams that moved up in their respective rankings this week. Reeltown climbed to No. 3 in Class 2A, and Glenwood reached No. 4 in AISA.

In total, six local teams were ranked this week. Central-Phenix City is No. 3 in Class 7A, Lanett is No. 3 in Class 1A and Chambers Academy is tied for No. 2 in AISA with Autauga Academy.

Auburn High was the only other local team to receive votes this week and was second among “those receiving votes” in Class 7A.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (19); 7-0; 262

2. McGill-Toolen (3); 7-0; 212

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-1; 187

4. Hoover; 6-1; 167

5. Mountain Brook; 7-0; 137

6. Sparkman; 7-0; 114

7. Prattville; 6-1; 78

8. Theodore; 6-1; 62

9. Austin; 6-1; 59

10. James Clemens; 5-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-2) 12, Auburn (5-2) 4, Lee-Montgomery (6-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (22); 8-0; 273

2. Muscle Shoals (1); 8-0; 207

3. Oxford; 7-0; 182

4. Hueytown; 7-0; 164

5. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 136

6. Blount; 6-1; 106

7. Opelika; 6-1; 92

8. Gardendale; 6-1; 48

9. Helena; 6-1; 29

10. St. Paul's; 5-2; 24

Others receiving votes: Stanhope Elmore (7-1) 18, Bessemer City (6-1) 12, Fort Payne (6-1) 7, Athens (6-1) 5, Clay-Chalkville (5-2) 5, Dothan (5-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (21); 7-0; 270

2. Ramsay (2); 7-1; 211

3. Bibb Co.; 8-0; 183

4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 134

5. Central-Clay Co.; 5-2; 108

6. Alexandria; 6-0; 101

7. Etowah; 7-1; 87

8. Russellville; 6-1; 51

9. Faith-Mobile; 7-0; 47

10. Mortimer Jordan; 6-2; 23

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (5-2) 20, Briarwood (6-1) 16, Madison Co. (6-2) 16, Hamilton (6-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-1) 14, Center Point (6-2) 11, Jackson (4-3) 5.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (23); 7-0; 276

2. American Chr.; 7-0; 207

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 184

4. Northside; 7-1; 144

5. Jacksonville; 6-2; 138

6. Deshler; 6-2; 127

7. Good Hope; 6-1; 80

8. Andalusia; 5-3; 53

9. Williamson; 5-2; 27

10. Brooks; 4-3; 21

Others receiving votes: Anniston (4-3) 12, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 12, Lincoln (5-2) 10, Fayette Co. (5-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-4) 5, Priceville (5-2) 4, Fairview (5-2) 2, Oneonta (4-3) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (21); 7-0; 267

2. Gordo (2); 7-0; 207

3. Pike Co.; 7-0; 184

4. Randolph Co.; 6-1; 161

5. Flomaton; 6-1; 136

6. Pike Road; 8-0; 116

7. Providence Chr.; 7-1; 75

8. Susan Moore; 8-0; 58

9. Walter Wellborn; 7-1; 53

10. St. James; 6-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (6-1) 19, Geraldine (5-2) 8, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 4, Midfield (4-2) 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273

2. Ohatchee (1); 6-0; 191

3. Reeltown; 8-0; 182

4. Leroy; 6-1; 150

5. Aliceville; 6-1; 104

6. Collinsville; 6-1; 97

7. Red Bay; 7-0; 84

8. Luverne; 6-1; 69

9. Highland Home; 6-1; 56

10. G.W. Long; 7-0; 53

Others receiving votes: Addison (6-2) 28, Ranburne (7-0) 16, J.U. Blacksher (7-1) 7, Ariton (6-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 7-0; 273

2. Sweet Water (1); 6-0; 207

3. Lanett; 7-0; 181

4. Isabella; 7-0; 127

5. Spring Garden; 6-1; 123

6. Decatur Heritage; 8-0; 111

7. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 107

8. Brantley; 6-1; 72

9. South Lamar; 6-1; 46

10. Maplesville; 5-2; 45

Others receiving votes: Millry (6-1) 16, Waterloo (7-1) 2, Donoho (5-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Wilcox Aca. (17); 7-0; 249

2 (tie). Autauga Aca. (5); 4-2; 202

2 (tie). Chambers Aca. (1); 8-0; 202

4. Glenwood; 6-1; 151

5. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-0; 133

6. Bessemer Aca.; 6-3; 92

7. Edgewood; 6-1; 88

8. Monroe Aca.; 6-2; 80

9. Southern Aca.; 5-1; 59

10. Macon-East; 4-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-3) 25, Escambia Aca. (4-3) 4.

