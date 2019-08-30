Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Defense stole the show under the lights of Morgan-Washburn Stadium in Lanett Friday night, as both the Panthers and Bulldogs forced turnovers and held their opponent under 200 total yards on the night. But it was the Panthers that proved more resilient, holding the Bulldogs scoreless and winning 17-0.
“It doesn’t get sweeter than this,” exclaimed Lanett head coach Clifford Story of the Panthers’ win over his alma mater. “You know I’ll be at the barber shop talking about it and getting some laughs in.”
PHOTO GALLERY: See photos from the Lanett vs. LaFayette high school football game in a gallery at the end of this story.
Story and his Panthers left the field with a certain glow about them following the win. It wasn’t the flashiest of offensive performances ever, as Lanett was contained to only 174 yards of total offense for the game, but the Panthers are coming away with a more solidified confidence in their chances moving forward.
Much of this stability can be credited to the team’s overall speed and their receivers’ ability to get behind the second level, but Story gives most his highest praises to his defense.
“We knew that coming in, the defense was going to be what we hung our hats on this year. They’re real physical, they try to find the football and they’re real aggressive. We knew they were going to carry us,” Story said.
And carry the team they did. After a halftime score of 7-0 in the Panthers’ favor, the offense failed to score for the majority of the second half, even though four of their drives started within the LaFayette 50-yard line. Lanett’s defense stifled the Bulldogs, giving up only 37 yards in the first half and just over 100 on the game.
Thanks to two costly fumbles from LaFayette and the overall consistency of the defense, Kristian Story and the offense had much more of a cushion to work with, a cushion that they needed desperately since LaFayette forced three turnovers on downs and one by interception.
Lanett’s offense flashed promise on a handful of drives, however. Quarterback Kristian Story put up two beautiful passes for touchdowns on the night. The first, coming in the second quarter from five yards out, was a pass placed in the outer corner of the end zone where only receiver Jaquarius Houston could make a play on it. The second, a desperate 31-yard heave from Story as he was being chased out of the pocket by the Bulldogs’ relentless pass rush, was caught by Larontavious Hurston.
These plays came from opportunities that Kristian Story and company recognized that they would have as a result of their receivers’ speed and ability to get behind the defense, something they’ll look for more opportunities to do as the season rolls on.
Running back BJ Smith helped put the game on ice with some powerful runs as he gashed the Bulldogs late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ last score came with 1:14 to go in the fourth quarter as kicker Rovilan Castro nailed a 30-yard field goal attempt.
The Panthers switch their focus to region opponent Wadley for next week’s matchup. Lafayette moves on to host Vincent next week in their first home game of the season. Should both defenses remain playing at the same level, the remainder of the season consists of plenty of winnable games for both teams.
Lanett 17, LaFayette 0
LAF – 0 0 0 0 - 0
LAN – 0 7 0 10 – 17
2nd Quarter
LAN – Kristian Story 5-yard pass to Jaquarius Houston (XP good), 1:37
4th Quarter
LAN – Story 31-yard pass to Larontavious Hurston (XP good), 7:04
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.