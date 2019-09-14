The Beauregard Hornets haven’t found themselves in a game like they had Friday night yet this season, as the young team hasn’t had a game go into the fourth quarter with the final result still in doubt.
Beauregard (0-4, 0-2) experienced that at Rehobeth (2-1, 1-1) on Friday. Unfortunately for the Hornets, their inexperience showed with penalties and mistakes in the fourth quarter of a 33-21 loss.
With both teams coming off losses to open region play last week, Rehobeth was able to bounce back in for its first region win in nearly two years (Sept. 15, 2017) and avenge a 38-7 loss in Beauregard last season.
Beauregard struggled to get its offense into gear in the opening quarter. The Hornets were unable to gain a first down on any of their three first-quarter possessions and lost yardage on their first two possessions.
“The offense just didn’t get a rhythm going in the first quarter,” Beauregard coach Rob Carter told WQSI 95.9 FM following the game.
It appeared as though the first quarter would end without either team changing the scoreboard, but the Rebels found their rhythm in the closing minutes with a couple big runs setting up a six-yard touchdown run by senior running back Christopher Hovey. The Beauregard defense bowed its neck to deny the two-point try, and Rehobeth settled for a 6-0 lead after the game’s opening quarter.
Another three-and-out for the Hornets to begin the third quarter gave the ball right back to the Rebel offense, and Rehobeth continued to wear down the Beauregard defense with its powerful running attack. Senior running back Shawn Talley capped the drive with a touchdown run to push the lead to 13-0.
The Beauregard offense was sparked with a circus catch by Jaion Goodson on a third down from senior Casen Blackmon. With that initial first down in the books, Blackmon looked to his favorite target again for a 29-yard gain to put the Hornets into the red zone. It only took senior Ashton Moss one play to cap the drive with a seven-yard touchdown scamper.
Rehobeth immediately delivered an answer with sophomore Treshaun Turner busting a long touchdown run down the sideline on the ensuing drive.
The Hornets had their rhythm though offensively, and they had identified their go-to guy. Goodson started the next drive by turning a short reception into a first down, and the offense was on the move once more.
Moss broke a big 26-yard run into the red zone. Three more touches for Moss got the Hornets down to the seven-yard line, but set up a 4th-and-3.
With Blackmon dropping back to pass, there was little doubt that he was going to keep an eye on Goodson, and the seniors connected for a seven-yard touchdown. Junior Carson Santa Ana hammered through his second extra point of the evening to draw the Hornets within 19-14 with 1:20 left in the second quarter.
The Beauregard defense was able to prevent any big plays from the Rebels before half and went into the break with a five-point deficit.
“The kids are still fighting,” Carter said.
The Beauregard defense bent but refused to break to begin the third quarter. Facing a 4th-and-8 from the Beauregard 9-yard line, Rebel quarterback Jay Trawick dropped back to pass but was chased down by Hornet junior Trent Jones for a drive-ending sack.
Beauregard’s offense struggled to recapture the momentum it ended the second quarter with. A false start put the Hornets behind the chains, and they were addled with another three-and-out.
A short punt set the Rebels up with a short field at the Hornet 29, and they saw their fourth different runner score a touchdown with sophomore Brandon Austin getting in with 3:01 left in the third quarter. Trawick scored the two-point conversion for a 27-14 advantage.
Penalties negated a pair of big plays for Beauregard to begin the ensuing possession, but a big throw from Blackmon to Goodson picked up 20 yards. Moss added 16 yards on his next carry to get the team back on track.
The Blackmon-to-Goodson combination ended the third quarter with another first down and got Hornets down to the Rehobeth 11-yard line.
A LarDarius Webb Jr. touchdown run was negated by another Beauregard penalty. Two plays later, yet another Beauregard penalty for a block-in-the-back pushed the Hornets back further. A dropped pass in the end zone on fourth down ended the Hornet scoring chance and added a huge blow in the Hornets’ hopes for a comeback.
“We are going to sharpen things up and eliminate some of those mental mistakes,” Carter said.
Rehobeth put the game on ice with its first passing touchdown of the night, as Trawick hit William Keasler on a play-action pass for six.
Blackmon found Keyshawn Tolefree for a touchdown to tighten the score to 33-21 with 4:34 left, but that was as close as the Hornets would get.
The Hornets look for their first win and host Charles Henderson next Friday in Beauregard.
“We love Beauregard,” Carter said. “We are coming back next week, and we’d love to have a big crowd.”
