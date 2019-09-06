Sondrekius Cooper
Beulah
>> Position: Running back
>> Year: Sophomore
>> Height/Weight: 5-foot-8, 150 pounds
>> What he did: Cooper made the most of his time with the ball in his hands Friday, taking three carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper’s efforts helped Beulah throttle Ellwood Christian 56-0.
>> In his own words: “I really didn’t know, like, I had three touchdowns till the end of the game because I was just playing. But, it felt great and I’m ready for Montgomery Academy.”
>> Voting: Cooper recieved 1,421 out of 3,164 votes (44.9% of the vote)
