1. Central-Phenix City (8-1)
Central had no issue taking care of Jeff Davis on Friday, beating the Volunteers 49-6. Wide receiver E.J. Williams made the most of a night on which he received his Under Armour All-American Bowl jersey, catching two touchdown passes from Tucker Melton to fuel the Red Devils’ cause.
The Red Devils travel to Auburn this Friday in a showdown to determine the Region 2-7A champion.
2. Chambers Academy (9-0)
It was much of the same for the Rebels on Friday, as Chambers handed Meadowview Christian a 42-0 loss. Running back Braxton Allen and the rest of the Rebels have been firing on all cylinders throughout the fall, and there’s been little evidence to suggest that will stop anytime soon. The Rebels close out the regular season by hosting Class AAA Bessemer Academy on Friday.
3. Lanett (8-0)
The Panthers wasted little time in reaching 8-0 this week, handling Verbena with ease in a 42-0 victory. Lanett quarterback Kristian Story only played 11 snaps in the win but made the most of each one, completing five passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Lanett hosts Billingsley on Friday to close out the Panthers’ regular season.
4. Reeltown (9-0)
The Rebels took another step toward their first undefeated regular season since 1991 on Friday by taking down Vincent 42-6. Running back Cameron Faison and his teammates will hope to make it 10 straight victories on Friday when they travel to face Class 2A’s Ranburne, which is 7-1 this season.
5. Opelika (7-1)
The Bulldogs proved they were up to the challenge this week, traveling to Stanhope Elmore and handing the Mustangs a 38-14 loss. Opelika senior quarterback Brody Davis showed up ready to go to work, throwing for 154 yards and two touchdowns and also having a 52-yard run that set up another Bulldogs score. Opelika closes its regular season this week by hosting non-region foe Vigor.
6. Auburn High (6-2)
Auburn’s issues on offense early in the year are nothing but a memory now, and the Tigers proved it in a 17-3 victory over Prattville. While the Tigers’ defense help the Lions in check, Auburn’s offense made plays thanks to standouts like Aaron Diggs, who took 38 carries for 213 yards and one touchdown. Auburn hosts Central-Phenix City on Friday to determine the region’s top two seeds.
7. Glenwood (6-2)
The Gators found themselves in a tough battle with Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday, but they ultimately lost to the Knights 21-14 in overtime. Glenwood running back Kye Robichaux and his teammates have little time to sulk over the tough loss, as they have a big game Friday. Glenwood travels to Lee-Scott, with the winner taking the region’s third seed and the loser taking the fourth.
8. Valley (5-3)
The Rams’ stranglehold on Region 2-5A got a little looser Friday, as they lost to Rehobeth 12-7. Valley running back BJ Baker found the end zone for the Rams’ only touchdown, but the squad missed several opportunities to score that came back to bite them. Valley still an excellent shot at winning the region, but the Rams have to show up ready for their home game against second-place Charles Henderson on Friday.
9. Notasulga (6-3)
The Blue Devils might not have still been fighting for the region championship, but they took a great consolation prize in ruining Billingsley’s chances with a 37-14 victory. Notasulga running back Daryl Brown Jr. showed out again in the latest victory, taking 20 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns as well as a punt return touchdown. The Blue Devils can take the region’s second seed if they can beat Wadley at home on Friday.
10. LaFayette (4-4)
The Bulldogs have been up and down throughout the fall, but they returned to form Friday by beating Central Coosa 48-6. LaFayette running back Keandrae Peterson added to what has already been an impressive 2019 season by scoring two touchdowns in the win. LaFayette has already clinched the region’s second seed, and it will end the regular season at region foe Horseshoe Bend on Friday.
