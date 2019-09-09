Friday marked the start of region play for several area football teams, allowing most schools an early look at where they stand among their most important competition.
Local teams went 10-8 in Week 3 of the season, with splits coming courtesy the Central vs. Smiths Station game and the Valley vs. Beauregard showdown. Springwood drops out of the poll after its first loss of 2019. LaFayette and Valley jump in after convincing victories.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (2-1)
The Red Devils continued their recent dominance in the “Backyard Brawl”, taking their 11th straight win over Smiths Station with a 44-0 victory. Central put up all its points in the first half, which included quarterback Trey Miles’ three touchdown passes. The Red Devils stay home this week to host Prattville in another region matchup.
2. Chambers Academy (3-0)
Chambers Academy quarterback Payton Allen continues to be a force to be reckoned with on the ground, rushing 25 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for another score in a 45-20 win over Abbeville Christian. Running back Braxton Allen pitched in with 85 rushing yards and also caught a touchdown. The Rebels begin region play Friday at home against Cornerstone Christian.
3. Lanett (3-0)
The Panthers avoided an upset Friday, outlasting Wadley 14-13 when the Bulldogs scored late in the fourth quarter but could not convert a two-point conversion. Quarterback Kristian Story hit Larontavious Hurst on a screen for a 65-yard touchdown, and Tray Abner had a rushing touchdown. Lanett hosts Autaugaville – a team it beat 48-0 in 2018 – in a region matchup Friday.
4. Opelika (3-0)
The Bulldogs jumped on Selma early and maintained a 23-0 halftime lead through the rest of the game to take their first region victory of 2019. Running back Eric Watts emerged as a true scoring threat for Opelika, scoring twice in the win. The Bulldogs host Wetumpka on Friday in a game that could determine who wins Region 3-6A this season.
5. Glenwood (4-0)
The Gators continue to roll through the season with a dominating 41-7 victory over Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.). Quarterback Bryce Newman had the Gators rolling early, allowing Glenwood to jump on the Knights 21-0 by halftime. Glenwood plays at Bessemer Academy on Friday for the Gators’ first region game.
6. Auburn (2-1)
The Tigers tamed Enterprise on Friday, shutting out the Wildcats 44-0. Several Auburn players got involved in the scoring, including running back Killian Massey, who had a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter and a 9-yard run to the end zone in the third. Auburn hosts region foe Lee-Montgomery on Friday in a rematch of a 2018 Class 7A second-round playoff matchup.
7. Reeltown (3-0)
Reeltown started region play on the right note Friday, throttling Fayetteville 63-14. The Rebels had several players stand out on offense but none more so than running back Cameron Faison, who had six carries for 148 yards and four touchdowns. The Rebels stay at home this week to play region foe Horseshoe Bend.
8. Smiths Station (2-1)
The Panthers couldn’t get anything going against one of Class 7A’s best teams, losing to Central 44-0. Although the performance was disappointing, it was hard to imagine a scenario in which the upstart Smiths Station program could hang with the likes of the Red Devils for very long. Quarterback Corey Minton and the Panthers host Enterprise on Friday.
9. LaFayette (1-1)
LaFayette didn’t linger on its season-opening loss to Lanett very long and responded with a 45-20 win over Vincent. Bulldogs running back Keandrae Peterson was a force to be reckoned with in the win, scoring on a 72-yard kick return as well as on two runs. LaFayette hosts Thorsby in a region showdown on Friday.
T-10. Beulah (2-1)
The Bobcats hit their first road bump of 2019 on Friday, losing to Montgomery Academy 46-18. Beulah fell behind in the first half, and touchdowns from Sondrekius Cooper, Chris Person and Donquavious Moreland were not enough to make it two straight wins against the Eagles. Beulah looks to bounce back Friday in a region game at Prattville Christian.
T-10. Valley (1-2)
The Rams had two tough non-region losses to start 2019, but they showed up ready to go in a 27-0 victory over Beauregard to open region play. Valley showed it has no shortage of stellar running backs to hand the ball off to, as Joshua Heath, KD Hutchinson and BJ Baker all found the end zone in the win. The Rams will host defending region champion Greenville on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.