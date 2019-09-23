The newest edition of Friday night football in the Opelika-Auburn area featured matchups between local teams that gave all involved a better sense of where they stand.
Local schools went 8-8 last week, with splits occurring between Central-Opelika, Lanett-Notasulga and Reeltown-LaFayette. Beulah drops out of this week’s rankings after a hard-fought 36-34 loss to region foe Southside Selma.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (4-1)
The Red Devils had no trouble putting up points in Friday’s 63-28 victory over Opelika, as quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for five touchdown passes and directed an offense that gained 662 yards. Wide receiver Peter Jakes was a target of some of the Red Devils’ biggest plays, and he ended the night with seven receptions for 131 yards and four touchdowns. Central hosts Park Crossing on Friday in the Red Devils’ last non-region game.
2. Chambers Academy (5-0)
The Rebels made quick work of Southern Academy, the team that finished just behind them in the region last season, in a 42-21 victory. Running back Braxton Allen carried the load for Chambers, taking 24 carries for 215 yards and a touchdown while also contributing eight tackles on defense. Quarterback Payton Allen pitched in with 8 completions for 108 yards and one touchdown in addition to 84 rushing yards. Chambers travels to Springwood on Friday for a non-region showdown.
3. Lanett (5-0)
Lanett found itself in a tight battle with Notasulga, but the Panthers rallied and took the game 28-13 thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Quarterback Kristian Story provided both – one on a 62-yard run and the other on a 50-yard pass to Tra Abner – to finish the game with 159 passing yards, 155 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The Panthers travel to Handley on Friday for a non-region matchup.
4. Opelika (4-1)
Opelika made its share of plays on Friday, but the Central offense was too much in the 63-28 loss for the Bulldogs. Although the defeat breaks up the Bulldogs’ undefeated season, there was still promising results in the game. Wide receiver Omar Holloway scored on a reception as well as a run, and running back Eric Watts had 18 carries for 163 yards and one score.
5. Reeltown (5-0)
Reeltown tangled with LaFayette on Friday and came away with a big 28-14 region victory. The Rebels got contributions from a number of players, as quarterback Iverson Hooks, running back Trey Hughley and linebacker Jay Corbitt all contributed touchdowns. Reeltown faces non-region foe Maplesville on the road Friday and hopes to avenge its 34-14 loss to the Red Devils last fall.
6. Glenwood (5-1)
The Gators didn’t linger on last week’s loss and answered the defeat with a 49-20 victory over Morgan Academy. Glenwood got plenty of offensive production in the win and also had big plays from running back Justin Jackson, who had two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Glenwood hosts Unity (Ga.) on Friday.
7. Valley (3-2)
Valley continued its strong run through Region 2-5A with a 42-13 road win over Carroll. The Rams’ running game continues to cause problems for the opposition, and the three-headed monster of BJ Baker, KD Hutchinson and Josh Heath don’t appear ready to slow down anytime soon. Valley has a non-region game on Friday against Marbury, a team the Rams beat 30-6 last season.
8. LaFayette (2-2)
The Bulldogs came up short in the 21-14 loss to the Rebels, but LaFayette remains one of the top teams in Region 4-2A. Running back Keandrae Peterson showed out in the loss, which included a 63-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Friday’s game. LaFayette hosts non-region foe Notasulga on Friday.
9. Auburn High (3-2)
The Auburn High offense looked out of sorts early against Jeff Davis on Thursday, but running back Aaron Diggs and some timely plays on defense and in special teams helped the Tigers take a 42-22 victory. Diggs take big carry after carry against the Volunteers, ending the win with 26 carries for 149 yards and four touchdowns.
10. Lee-Scott Academy (2-2)
The Warriors had a bye week this week after an impressive 28-20 win over Morgan Academy on Sept. 13. The win over the Senators featured a comeback by Lee-Scott, as the Warriors found themselves down 20-7 before quarterback Wilks Fisher, running back Mailon Reese and fullback Thomas Whatley led the team to a big second half. Fisher did a little bit of everything in the win, throwing for 105 yards with one touchdown pass, catching passes for 45 receiving yards, rushing for 85 yards and registering five tackles on defense. Lee-Scott has its first home game of the season Friday against non-region opponent Pike Liberal Arts.
