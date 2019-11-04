Even though only eight area football teams were in action on Thursday and Friday, this week was an important one for several local squads.
This week marked the end of the regular season, which allowed several teams to learn their postseason seeding and who they will be playing in their classification’s first round. The local teams that did play went 4-4, with the only split occurring between Lee-Scott and Springwood.
Despite losing to Benjamin Russell 14-0, Valley moves up one spot as a No. 1 seed in Class 5A. Glenwood, meanwhile, moves down one spot after a 43-0 loss to Autauga Academy before starting the AISA Class AAA playoffs on the road as a No. 3 seed.
Additionally, Notasulga and LaFayette trade places after the Blue Devils secured the No. 2 seed in Class 1A thanks to Wadley’s loss to Randolph County on Friday.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (9-1)The Red Devils had a bye this week as they gear up to try and repeat as Class 7A state champions. Central running back Joseph McKay and the rest of the team will begin that playoff run at home Friday against Fairhope, which pushed McGill-Toolen to the brink in a 27-20 overtime loss for the Pirates.
2. Lanett (9-0)
Lanett did not have a game this week as it prepares to try and make a deep playoff run in Class 1A. Quarterback Kristian Story and the Panthers are seeking their second state championship in three seasons, and they start the pursuit at home Friday against Keith.
3. Chambers Academy (9-1)
Chambers Academy did not play Friday, and the Rebels now have their sights set on the postseason. Senior running back/linebacker Braxton Allen and the Rebels sit three victories away from their second straight state championship. They begin the playoffs at home Friday against Jackson Academy.
4. Opelika (8-1)
Opelika quarterback Brody Davis and the Bulldogs had a bye week last week. Opelika is hoping for another deep playoff run, and it will start at home Friday versus McAdory. The Bulldogs were lucky enough to know their first-round opponent shortly after beating Vigor on Oct. 25.
5. Reeltown (9-1)
Wide receiver/linebacker Eric Shaw and the Rebels did not play this week after losing to Ranburne 27-26 on Oct. 25. Reeltown is eager to put their first loss behind them on Friday and make amends for losing in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs last season. The Rebels will start this postseason by hosting Zion Chapel.
6. Auburn High (7-3)
Auburn was one of the few local teams to suit up and play this week by heading to Montgomery and beating Park Crossing 44-28. Wide receiver Zae Ray had a big evening for the Tigers, making two receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The Tigers start the Class 7A playoffs at home Friday against Murphy.
7. Valley (6-4)
Valley was limited Friday with quarterback KD Hutchinson out and running back BJ Baker sidelined early on, and the offense understandably stalled out in a 14-0 loss to Benjamin Russell. Even with the loss, the Rams have plenty of promise in starting as a No. 1 seed in the Class 5A state playoffs. Valley hosts Vigor to open the postseason Friday.
8. Glenwood (7-3)
Glenwood’s senior night on Friday was a tough one, as the Gators fell to AISA No. 1 Autuaga Academy 43-0. Glenwood running back Kye Robichaux fought hard for yardage and ended the night with 151 rushing yards, but his efforts were not enough to get the Gators on the board. Glenwood starts the postseason Friday at Macon-East Academy.
9. Notasulga (6-4)
Notasulga did not play Friday, but the Blue Devils still were one of the big winners of the weekend. With Wadley losing to Randolph County 30-8 on Friday, the Blue Devils won a three-way tiebreaker with the Bulldogs and Billingsley and therefore will start the postseason at home. Notasulga hosts Linden in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday.
10. LaFayette (5-4)
LaFayette did not play Friday as it anticipates the start of the Class 2A state playoffs. Running back Keandrae Peterson and the Bulldogs are a No. 2 seed and will host New Brockton on Friday.
