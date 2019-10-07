The majority of area teams returned to region play on Thursday and Friday this week to play games that will likely who makes the playoffs this fall and who stays home.
Local teams held their own this week, going 9-7 with splits occurring between Valley and Tallassee along with Notasulga and Loachapoka. Two teams – Lanett and Auburn High – were off this week.
Tallassee falls out of the rankings after losing to Valley 34-12. Jumping up to fill the Tigers’ spot is Notasulga, which is riding a two-game winning streak after blanking Loachapoka 28-0 on Thursday.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (6-1)
The Red Devils rolled past another region opponent Friday by beating Enterprise 42-13. Central running back Joseph McKay ripped off two long touchdown runs in the first half against the Wildcats and ended the night with 79 rushing yards and those two scores in the blowout victory. The Red Devils will play Lee-Montgomery on Saturday in a game that will be pivotal in Central getting closer to another region championship.
2. Chambers Academy (7-0)
It was another week and yet another win for the Rebels, which made it 20 consecutive victories by topping Success Unlimited 48-12. Several Chambers players delivered big plays in the team’s latest victory, including running back Jordan Benbrook, who had nine carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. The Rebels will be on the road for the fourth consecutive week when they face Pickens Academy on Friday.
3. Lanett (6-0)
The Panthers had a bye week this week after beating Handley 20-15 last Friday. Lanett has been clicking on all cylinders this season in part due to quarterback/defensive back Kristian Story, who has 1,168 passing yards, 574 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns along with 36 tackles, nine pass break-ups and two interceptions. Lanett travels to Loachapoka on Friday for a Region 4-1A showdown.
4. Reeltown (7-0)
Reeltown found itself trailing Thorsby in the third quarter Friday but rallied to take a 22-8 victory. The game featured another strong performance from running back Trey Hughley, who had two rushing touchdowns in the win. The Rebels travel to Central Coosa this week for a region matchup.
5. Opelika (5-1)
Opelika looked well rested after last week’s bye week in its 45-17 victory over region rival Benjamin Russell. Quarterback Brody Davis guided the Bulldogs’ offense to another big night, throwing for 130 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Bulldogs play at home again Friday when they take on Calera.
6. Glenwood (6-1)
Glenwood had no issues returning to form after a bye week, as the Gators headed to Georgia and returned home with a 49-28 victory over Southland Academy. Glenwood’s offense – headlined by running back Kye Robichaux – continues to put up points every Friday and is averaging 38.3 points per contest. The Gators have another bye week this week before they travel to Tuscaloosa Academy for an important region game on Oct. 18.
7. Valley (5-2)
The Valley offense had no issue putting up points in its 34-12 victory over Tallassee on Friday. The Rams ended the night with 322 yards of offense thanks in part to a great game from quarterback KD Hutchinson, who threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns and also had 116 rushing yards and one score. The Rams have a bye week before playing at Rehobeth in a region game on Oct. 18.
8. Auburn High (4-2)
Auburn had a bye week this Friday after topping Minor 49-20 last Friday. The Tigers continue to rely on big plays from senior running back Aaron Diggs, who had 194 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in the team’s latest victory. The Tigers travel to Smiths Station on Friday to take on the Panthers in an important Region 2-7A game.
9. Lee-Scott (4-2)
The Warriors found themselves in a shootout Friday night, but ultimately Patrick Futch’s fourth-quarter touchdown was enough to take a 33-30 victory over Northside Methodist. Several Lee-Scott players shined in the thriller, including Garrett Keller, who had 70 receiving yards, 50 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Lee-Scott will host Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday in region action.
10. Notasulga (3-3)
The Blue Devils are stringing together wins now, with the latest being a 28-0 victory over region foe Loachapoka. Notasulga running back Daryl Brown Jr. put together another impressive performance on offense, rushing for 171 yards and three scores in the shutout win. The Blue Devils hope to make it three wins in a row Friday when they host Verbena, another Region 4-1A opponent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.