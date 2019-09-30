Friday’s action for the football teams in the area featured a return to non-region action in the midst of some of the most important games on the schedule.
Local teams went 9-5 this week, with splits occurring in the Notasulga-LaFayette and Chambers Academy-Springwood matchups. Four teams – Opelika, Tallassee, Beulah and Glenwood – did not have games.
LaFayette falls out of the rankings after a 14-6 loss to Notasulga. Tallassee slides into the top 10 in the lead-up to an important region showdown with Valley.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (5-1)
It was nothing fancy for Central in its homecoming game against Park Crossing, as the Red Devils weren’t perfect but did well enough to take a 31-7 victory. Quarterbacks Trey Miles and Tucker Melton made big plays in the win, and the two combined for 159 passing yards, 51 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. The Red Devils return to region play Friday when they play at Enterprise.
2. Chambers Academy (6-0)
Chambers Academy had no trouble taking care of Springwood, as the Rebels got rolling early and never looked back in a 50-0 victory. Running back Braxton Allen wrecked the Wildcats’ defense in the win, as the senior took 14 carries for 135 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. The Rebels play at Success Unlimited on Thursday in a non-region game.
3. Lanett (6-0)
The Panthers found themselves in a battle Friday night against Handley, but Kristian Story’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Seidrion Langston proved to be the difference in a 20-15 victory. Story contributed a great deal on both sides of the ball in the win, throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 72 yards and registering eight tackles and one forced fumble on defense. Lanett has a bye week before it plays region foe Loachpoaka on the road.
4. Reeltown (6-0)
Reeltown suffered a 20-point loss to Maplesville last season, but the script was flipped Friday in a 33-21 victory. The final score did not indicate the Rebels’ true dominance, as running back Cameron Faison and the Rebels built a 33-7 lead over the Red Devils to remain undefeated this fall. The Rebels play region opponent Thorsby on the road this Friday.
5. Opelika (4-1)
The Bulldogs had a bye week this week coming off a tough 63-28 loss to Central-Phenix City. This week Opelika running back Eric Watts and the Bulldogs host Benjamin Russell in a Region 3-6A showdown on Friday.
6. Glenwood (5-1)
Thanks to a cancellation, Glenwood had a Friday off from football after a dominant 49-20 victory over Morgan Academy the week before. Gators running back Kye Robichaux will look to continue his big season this Friday at Southland (Ga.).
7. Valley (4-2)
Valley continues to impress after an 0-2 start to the season, the latest highlight being a 48-28 win over Marbury. Running backs BJ Baker and KD Hutchinson helped the Rams’ offense generate big play after big play once again, which left Marbury in a hole from which it could not escape. The Rams host Tallassee on Friday in an important region matchup for both sides.
8. Auburn High (4-2)
The Tigers were dominant in their homecoming game Friday, taking down Minor 49-20. Senior linebacker Aaron Diggs continues to impress at running back, and he had an excellent game with 194 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in the win. The Tigers have a bye week this week before playing at Smiths Station in a region game on Oct. 11.
9. Lee-Scott (3-2)
The Warriors had played all their games on the road until Friday, and the team made the most of the return home in a 52-21 victory over Pike Liberal Arts. Lee-Scott fullback Thomas Whatley stole the show for the Warriors, rushing for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout. The Warriors are back on the road this week when they face Northside Methodist Academy in a non-region matchup.
10. Tallassee (2-2)
The Tigers had a rare situation due to scheduling in which they had back-to-back bye weeks. Tallassee wide receiver Tavarious “Truck” Griffin and the Tigers should be well rested after the extended break, which should come in handy this week. Tallassee travels to Valley to take on the Rams in Region 2-5A action.
