Friday offered most area football teams a chance to see where they measure up in their region. Some came away not too thrilled with the results.
Local teams went 10-8 for the second straight week of action with every squad except Notasulga playing a region game. Smiths Station falls out of the poll after a 27-24 loss to Enterprise, leaving the rankings with 10 teams after last week’s tie.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (3-1)
Central found itself in a shootout with region foe Prattville before quarterback Tucker Melton, receiver Robert Marsh and running back Dexter Wright stepped up in the second half to help the Red Devils take the game 45-20. The Red Devils got help on defense and special teams as well, as Siraj Muhammad blocked a punt and returned it for a score and Chase Alexander had a pick six. Central hosts non-region rival Opelika on Friday.
2. Chambers Academy (4-0)
It was the Allen and Allen Show once again for the Rebels, as quarterback Payton Allen threw three touchdowns and running back Braxton Allen scored three times on the ground to help the Rebels beat Cornerstone Christian 59-14. The Rebels’ defense bowed its necks after giving up two first-quarter touchdowns by not allowing any more the rest of the way. This week the Rebels are on the road against Southern Academy, the team that finished second in the region last season.
3. Lanett (4-0)
It was business as usual this week for Lanett in a 54-6 victory over Autaugaville. Quarterback Kristian Story and the Panthers made quick work of their region foe, leaving Lanett with a regular-season win streak of 13 games. Lanett hosts region foe Notasulga on Saturday.
4. Opelika (4-0)
The Bulldogs were in a 48-minute dogfight with Wetumpka for the fourth straight year, this time eking out a 33-32 victory. Opelika quarterback Brody Davis threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, receiver Marien Warner caught two of those scores and running back Eric Watts wore down Wetumpka with 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Opelika has a tough non-region test this week, traveling to Phenix City to take on non-region opponent Central.
5. Reeltown (4-0)
Reeltown continued its early roll through Region 4-2A on Friday by blanking Horseshoe Bend 40-0 The game featured some big plays from several Rebels, including Cameron Faison, who had a 70-yard pick six in the blowout. The Rebels will be in an important region contest this week when they travel to LaFayette.
6. LaFayette (2-1)
The Bulldogs’ offense has been clicking since the start of region play, and it continued on Friday with a 50-16 victory against Thorsby. Running back Keandrae Peterson did it all for the Bulldogs, rushing for 105 yards and three rushing touchdowns while also posting a 95-yard pick six, four solo tackles and two sacks on defense. LaFayette hosts Reeltown this week in a game that could determine who takes home the region title.
7. Glenwood (4-1)
Glenwood fell back to earth this week with a 44-15 loss to Bessemer, the reigning AISA Region 1-AAA champs. Although the Gators’ run as AISA’s No. 1 team has likely ended after one week, Glenwood remains a team that will have to be dealt with in its classification. The Gators look to get back on track Friday with a home game against Morgan Academy.
8. Valley (2-2)
The Rams once again rode a stellar run game to a big region, this in the form of a 20-13 victory over reigning region champion Greenville. Valley running backs BJ Baker and KD Hutchinson delivered some of Valley’s biggest plays in the win, as Baker had two rushing touchdowns and Hutchinson scored on a 50-yard run. Valley looks to remain unbeaten in region play when it travels to Carroll on Friday.
9. Auburn High (2-2)
Auburn had a tough setback Friday night against Lee-Montgomery, coming up just short in the final seconds to fall to the Generals 19-14. Quarterback Patrick McGlon had the Tigers fighting until the very end, as the sophomore threw two passing touchdowns to Aaron Diggs and also had a handful of timely scrambles to keep the Tigers in contention. Auburn looks to return to its winning ways on Thursday when it plays Jeff Davis in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
10. Beulah (3-1)
Beulah had little issue putting last week’s loss to Montgomery Academy in the rearview mirror and took it to Prattville Christian 60-6. The Bobcats had 278 rushing yards in the win courtesy a group led by senior Chris Person, who took nine carries for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Beulah returns home Friday to take on Southside Selma.
