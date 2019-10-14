Friday and Saturday marked another important two-day stretch for the local football teams as they jockey for postseason position in pursuit of a deep playoff run.
Area teams had their share of big moments and ended the weekend 9-7 with splits occurring between Auburn and Smiths Station and Lanett and Loachapoka. Two teams — Valley and Glenwood — were off this week.
Lee-Scott falls out of the rankings after a tough 24-0 home loss to Tuscaloosa Academy. Tallassee returns to the poll after topping Rehobeth 21-6 in the Tigers’ homecoming game.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City (7-1)
The Red Devils found themselves in a shootout with Lee-Montgomery on Saturday, but the team took care of business thanks to 28 unanswered points to end the game. The win featured another impressive performance from running back Joseph McKay, who ended the game with 20 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns. The Red Devils host Jeff Davis on Friday in a matchup that would clinch the region for Central if Auburn High falls to Prattville.
2. Chambers Academy (8-0)
It was another week and another win for the Rebels, who topped Pickens Academy 58-7 to remain unbeaten in their last 21 games. Quarterback Payton Allen had the Chambers offense humming per usual, and the junior ended the game 7-of-9 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and also rushed five times for 114 yards and one touchdown. Chambers hosts region foe Meadowview Christian this week.
3. Lanett (7-0)
The Panthers didn’t have to shake off any rust after a bye week, as they instead took care of business in a 42-0 victory over region rival Loachapoka. Senior quarterback Kristian Story showed once again why he’s one of the best in the state, putting up four total touchdowns in the team’s 16th consecutive regular-season victory. The Panthers will play at Verbena in Region 4-1A action on Friday.
4. Reeltown (8-0)
Reeltown wasted no time in taking control on Friday, blowing past Central Coosa en route to a 58-0 victory. Rebels running back Cameron Faison showed just how easy it seemed to be for Reeltown, taking his lone carry of the game 35 yards for a touchdown. The Rebel s — who have already clinched their second straight region title — will host Vincent this Friday.
5. Opelika (6-1)
The Bulldogs took it to Calera on Friday, as five Opelika players — James Dawson, Jamius Mitchell, JD Tolbert, Marien Warner and Nate Evans — found the end zone in a 41-0 victory. The shutout was a special point of pride for the Bulldogs’ defense, as it was the team’s second in the last five games. Opelika plays at Stanhope Elmore on Friday to determine who wins Region 3-6A.
6. Glenwood (6-1)
Glenwood had another bye week this week as the team gears up for the final games of the regular season prior to the playoffs. Gators running back Kye Robichaux and his teammates return to action at Tuscaloosa Academy in a game featuring the region’s No. 1 team hosting one of the teams tied for third.
7. Valley (5-2)
Valley rode a big region victory over Tallassee last week into the bye week. Quarterback KD Hutchinson and the Rams will look to maintain first place in Region 2-5A this week when they play at Rehobeth, which is currently tied for third in the standings.
8. Auburn High (5-2)
The Tigers found themselves in a tight contest with Smiths Station early until a big second quarter became the catalyst for a 35-14 victory. Junior quarterback Matthew Caldwell was especially impressive in the win, completing eight passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Auburn travels to Prattville on Friday in a game the Tigers must win in order to maintain a chance at winning the region.
9. Notasulga (5-3)
The Blue Devils simply beat up on Verbena this week and walked away winners via a 64-0 score. Notasulga running back Daryl Brown Jr. put together an extraordinary effort in the victory, taking eight carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns and also returning a punt for a score. Notasulga plays in an important region game this week at Billingsley, the team tied with Lanett atop the region standings.
10. Tallassee (3-3)
The Tigers bounced back from a loss to Valley two weeks ago by giving their fans something to cheer about in a 21-6 homecoming victory over Rehobeth. Tavarious “Truck” Griffin was once again the star of the show for the Tigers, as he scored all three touchdowns and played the majority of snaps on both sides of the ball. Tallassee plays at Charles Henderson as the Tigers try to claw their way into the postseason picture.
