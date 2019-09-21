The Chambers Academy Rebels (5-0, 2-0) have been pretty much unstoppable no matter where the football game is played in recent seasons, and that continued on Friday night with a top-10 matchup against Southern Academy.
The Rebels were able to knock off Southern Academy, 42-21, despite a tough road environment. Chambers Academy entered the game as the No. 3 team in AISA and Southern Academy checking in at No. 9.
“I was just really proud of the way our kids went and played on the road,” Chambers Academy coach Jason Allen said. “It was a really hostile environment. They had a lot of people there, and we really got their best shot. They had an off week the week before, and we were really leery of that. I thought our kids played well.”
Chambers was led by its powerful rushing attack and 215 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries from senior running back Braxton Allen. Coach Allen says the balance that the Rebels can create in the running game with Payton Allen and Braxton Allen gives both players better opportunities.
“We do a lot of stuff with Braxton and Payton as far as some option-type stuff, so you can’t really just key on one of them,” Coach Allen said. “A lot of of nights, one of them will have a big night. The other one might not have as big of a night, but they complement each other really well.”
The rushing success goes beyond just the Allens with the Chambers offensive line developing into a dominant unit.
“We have a fantastic offensive line, and that is the strength of our team,” Coach Allen said. “It all starts up front. Our offensive line is just playing incredible.”
Defensively, everything starts in the trenches as well. Senior defensive end Brody Smoot led that side of the ball with nine tackles and two sacks.
“I think we have the best defensive line in the AISA,” Coach Allen said. “A guy that really hasn’t gotten a lot of publicity is Dijon Darden. I’ve had several coaches say, ‘Hey Coach, he is the best defensive lineman we’ve seen on film.' He is a three-year starter for us, and he is just incredible with the way he plays. He sets the tone for us up front.
“Call me old-school, but I believe if you stop the other team from running the football, you’ve got a great chance to win every time you go out.”
Chambers Academy will look to continue its winning ways on the road next week with a road trip to Springwood in non-region action.
Valley 42, Carroll 13
Valley (3-2, 3-0) stretched its win streak to three games with a dominant win over Carroll (2-2, 0-2) on Friday. The victory leaves the Rams as one of Region 2-5A’s two teams still undefeated in region play, the other being Charles Henderson.
The Rams return to non-region play Friday when they host Marbury.
Autauga Academy 69, Springwood 15
Coach John Gartman knew that this would be the the toughest three-week stretch of the Springwood (2-3, 0-2) schedule as soon as it was released. After a loss to Edgewood last week, the Wildcats drew AISA’s No. 1 team this week with Autauga Academy coming to visit.
The top-ranked team in AISA rolled to a 69-15 victory over Springwood, but Gartman says he learned a lot about his team through the loss.
“One thing about it is that that we came to play,” Gartman said. “They are an outstanding football team. They are the best in the AISA and have been for the last 10 years. We came out, played hard and weren’t intimidated. I was very proud of that.”
Springwood junior running back O.J. Tolbert was a bright spot for the Wildcats with seven carries for 177 yards and both Wildcat touchdowns. His touchdown runs came from 80 and 75 yards, respectively.
“O.J. is a tough kid and he works hard,” Gartman said. “He has really good speed and quickness, and he has good vision … He is pretty good overall back.”
The road for Springwood doesn’t get any easier next week when they host third-ranked Chambers Academy next Friday.
“This is a tough stretch for us, but really the approach that we have had is really the same approach we’ve had every week,” Gartman said. “We just want to get a little bit better each game … We're trying to build so that we are playing our best ball late in the season.”
Lee-Montgomery 25, Smiths Station 10
After a 2-0 start to the season, Smiths Station has had a tough stretch to start region play. The Panthers’ 15-point loss to the Generals (5-0, 3-0) means Smiths Station (2-3, 0-3) is in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
Smiths Station looks to return to its winning ways Friday when it travels to Stanhope Elmore for a non-region matchup.
St. James 46, Dadeville 18
After a promising first two weeks for Dadeville, the Tigers (1-4, 0-3) took another tough loss at the hands of St. James (5-0, 3-0) on Friday night.
Dadeville returns home on Friday when it takes on Elmore County in a non-region game.
Loachapoka 36, Autaugaville 16
The Loachapoka Indians (1-4, 1-2) had plenty of reasons to smile as the gathered for a team picture in front of the scoreboard after a 36-16 win over Autaugaville on Friday night in Loachapoka.
“They were really happy, and I was really happy for them,” Loachapoka coach L.C. Cole said. “They have been working hard for this.”
The win is the first of the season for the Indians and gives them a very important region win to stay in the race. Cole says the key to the victory was limiting the mistakes which had disrailed the Indians so often in their first four games.
“They played hard, and we had less mistakes and turnovers,” Cole said. “We didn’t have any interceptions in the game, and that was one of the things we’ve been having a problem with.
“We used to get in the red zone and have problems scoring in the red zone, but this time we were able to get in the red zone and put it in there every single time we were in there. That was a big part of it for us.”
Senior Demontrey Moore led the Indian offense with 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Quarterback Aaron Frazier also had two touchdowns, and Tyrell Pierce added another touchdown.
The Indians will look for a second-straight home win next Friday when they host Horseshoe Bend in a non-region tilt.
Glenwood 49, Morgan Academy 20
The Glenwood Gators (5-1, 1-1) bounced back from their first loss of 2019 in a big way with a dominant 49-20 win against Morgan Academy on Friday night.
"I guess the kids were reading the newspapers," Glenwood coach Jason Gibson said of the previous week's loss. "Sometimes you don't play well, and it just happens."
The final score wasn’t as lop-sided as the game really was, as Glenwood opened up a 49-7 win before Morgan Academy had a pair of late scores to make the final margin a bit tighter.
Running back Kye Robichaux led the offense in the first half until the game was decided and he headed to the bench.
"He can really, really cut on a dime," Gibson said. "His vision; some kids are just as fast, but he is so patient as just a junior."
Linebacker Justin Jackson led the defense with a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The Gators will now attempt to get healthy with a bye week after Unity (Ga.) cancelled their scheduled game.
Southside Selma 36, Beulah 34
The Beulah Bobcats rallied late Friday night against Southside Selma, but their late surge was not enough to avoid a two-point defeat.
Down 36-20 to the Panthers midway through the fourth quarter, Beulah (3-2, 1-2) closed the gap when quarterback Kaleb Abney found Sondreikus Cooper for a touchdown. The Bobcats could not convert the two-point conversion but answered back by forcing a Southside Selma fumble and scoring on another Abney passing touchdown.
Beulah converted this two-point conversion, but it could not put up any more points on the night. Abney finished the night with 13-of-23 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Abney had plenty of help around him against Southside Selma (2-2, 2-1). Andruw Coxwell was Abney’s top target in the loss, making four receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown. Cooper ended the night with two receptions for 32 yards and the fourth-quarter score.
Additionally, Beulah running back Chris Person took 17 carries for 106 yards.
Defensively, Stanley Washington led the way with six tackles, two fumble recoveries and one pass break-up. Owen Kelley contributed six tackles as well.
Beulah has a bye week next week before hosting Bullock County on Oct. 4.
