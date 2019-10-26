Dadeville wide receiver Jamarion Wilkerson put on another great show for the Tigers, catching two touchdown passes to fuel the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over Prattville Christian. The game was the season finale for Dadeville, which ended the year with a 3-7 record for the second straight year.
Wilkerson went out with four touchdowns in his final two games as a Tiger. His performance Friday helped Dadeville hand the Panthers their 10th loss of 2019, which stands as Prattville Christian’s first winless campaign since 2008.
The victory was a nice send-off for Tigers head coach Richard White, who announced after the game he would be retiring. White leaves Dadeville with a 138-89 record over 20 seasons and stands as the Tigers’ all-time winningest head coach.
We’ll have more on White’s decision in the coming days.
Tallassee 35, Beauregard 28
The Tallassee Tigers found themselves in a shootout with region foe Beauregard on Friday, but Tallassee’s Tavarious “Truck” Griffin came through once again to help the Tigers earn a victory.
Griffin was stellar in his final game for the Tigers, rushing 23 times for 214 yards and five touchdowns to help the Tigers fend off Beauregard in a 35-28 victory. None of Griffin’s scores were quite as important as his final one, as he broke off a 58-yard run to the end zone to give Tallassee a 13-point lead late.
“It took our seniors. We went out, and Beauregard came ready to play. Coach (Rob) Carter and them did a fine job. Coach Carter and them had a game plan, and they came out and went to work on us,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. said. “We went into halftime and didn’t really make any adjustments except for our attitude and our mindset. I thought our seniors the second half came out and played their hearts out. A lot of them played every play of the game.
“When that game was over, they were done. They had given all they had.”
Tallassee (4-4, 3-3) might have gotten the final laugh, but Beauregard (1-9, 1-5) gave the Tigers all they could handle. Beauregard quarterback Hunter Gasaway was phenomenal in the Hornets’ season finale, putting up nearly 300 yards of offense with 195 passing yards.
Gasaway’s 40-yard touchdown run and 24-yard touchdown pass to Lazerious Tolefree in the first half helped Beauregard lead 14-13 at halftime. The Hornets stretched their lead to 21-13 in the third when Gasaway hit Tolefree again, this time on an 80-yard touchdown connection.
At this point, the Tigers woke up.
Jalyn Daniels had an excellent kickoff return to set the Tallassee offense up well, and Griffin made the most of it by scoring for the third time to cut Beauregard’s advantage to 21-19. After a fourth-quarter interception by Dalton Lanier, Griffin reached pay-dirt again to put Tallassee back on top.
Shortly thereafter came Griffin’s big run that stretched Tallassee’s lead to 35-21.
“They just made some good plays. It was guys who maybe had a bad play in the first half who made a huge play in the second half,” Battles said. “Dalton had a touchdown pass thrown on him in the first half, and, buddy, he makes the interception that gets us back in the game and propels us to go and win. They just did that. It was really one of those efforts where the seniors took over and said, ‘We’re not going out like this.’”
Gasaway helped Beauregard answer courtesy a one-yard touchdown run at the 2:17 mark in the fourth. The Hornets had another shot to end the game, but an incompletion on fourth down allowed the Tigers to finally exhale and celebrate.
Tallassee hosts Elmore County on Friday for the Tigers’ season finale.
Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26
The Rebels’ undefeated regular season went out the window Friday night, as Reeltown fell behind early and rallied only to lose 27-26 at Ranburne. The loss caps Reeltown’s regular season before it starts as a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Reeltown (9-1, 6-0) fell behind 14-0 in the first half, but the Rebels eventually found their footing and took a 26-21 lead late in the action when Eric Shaw caught an 18-yard touchdown. To Ranburne’s credit, the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) answered right back, as quarterback Ben Jackson led the team down the field and put them back on top with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Langley in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
The Rebels managed to get to Ranburne’s side of the field, but an incomplete pass served as the end to Reeltown’s hopes of eking out a win.
Reeltown is off next Friday before it starts the playoffs at home on Nov. 8.
LaFayette 32, Horseshoe Bend 13
LaFayette running back Keandrae Peterson made sure his final regular season game for the Bulldogs would be one worth remembering.
Peterson ran wild on the Generals’ defense, taking 17 carries for 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 32-13 victory. The outing was the perfect close to the regular season for LaFayette (5-4, 5-1), which now turns its attention to the playoffs as Region 4-2A’s No. 2 seed.
LaFayette is off on Friday before opening the state playoffs at home on Nov. 8.
Springwood 59, Lakeside 33
The dynamic rushing duo of O.J. Tolbert and Jordan Plank led Springwood to a 59-33 win over region rival Lakeside on Friday night.
“I thought we played the best game we’ve played offensively all year,” Springwood coach John Gartman said.
The win gives Springwood the third seed in the region while Lakeside drops to the fourth seed.
Tolbert was an all-around star for his offense with 157 yards on 13 carries and four touchdowns. The junior also made on impact on defense with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Plank complemented Tolbert’s explosive rushing with his own bruising style from the quarterback position. The senior finished with 151 yards and two scores on 24 carries.
“We are running a little bit more gun than we have before,” Gartman said. “Really we are a Wing-T team and in a way, I really treat [Plank] like I would a Wing-T fullback when we are in the gun. … He is almost like a fullback who throws it here and there.”
Gartman liked the defense’s performance despite the 33 points allowed.
“I thought the defense played better than the score would indicate,” Gartman said. “We played some younger guys in the second half and they scored a few there towards the end.”
Springwood will finish up its regular season on Thursday when they make a road trip to Lee-Scott for what Gartman anticipates will be a good test before the playoffs begin.
“They are going to be a disciplined,” Gartman said. “They aren’t going to do a whole lot of things, but they are going to be very good at what they do.”
Prattville 49, Smiths Station 21
Smiths Station will finish the year winless in region play, but despite the record, head coach Mike Glisson believes that his young Panthers are on the right track.
“We’ve had a bunch of injuries this year which have really hurt us,” Glisson said. “We haven’t had the same starting lineup since Week One, but I guess the positive side of that is that we’ve gotten a lot of kids some playing time.”
The Panthers were on the wrong end of a 49-21 score against an angry Prattville team coming off an upset loss to Auburn High.
“”It was 14-14 early on and we just had a couple breaks go against us,” Glisson said.
Smiths Station’s three touchdowns came with two from sophomore Cianan Williams and one from junior Corey Minton.
The Panthers have battled injuries all season, but Glisson hopes that makes them better in the long run.
“We’ve gotten a lot of young kids some playing time,” Glisson said. “That is going to be an advantage for us moving forward. … They may not be ready to play yet, but it will help them in the future.”
Smiths Station will have one more chance to get a win in front of their home fans on Friday when they host Eufaula.
“I want to see them go play the game because they love the game,” Glisson said. “I want to see them have fun playing the game the way it is supposed to be played.”
Wadley 24, Notasulga 21
The only local team that does not yet know its playoff fate is Notasulga. The Blue Devils find themselves in a three-way tie with Wadley and Billingsley for second in Class 1A, Region 4.
Notasulga suffered a 24-21 home loss to Wadley on Friday night to set up that tiebreaker scenario.
“We were just sleep walking through the first half and we were down 14-0,” Notasulga coach Anthony Jones said. “We couldn’t get anything going on offense and special teams also let us down. … Just down the stretch, Wadley just wanted it more.””
With Billingsley and Notasulga’s regular seasons over, Wadley will hold the region’s fate in their hands next week with a game against Randolph County. A win would put Wadley into the second seed with a better overall record and Notasulga would be the three seed given their head-to-head win over Billingsley last week.
A loss from Wadley next Friday would likely mean that Notasulga would get the second seed based on its strength of schedule.
Regardless, Notasulga now gets a couple weeks of rest and scoreboard watching before they begin their playoff journey in two weeks.
“It is a four-quarter game and we have to understand that,” Jones said. “[Friday] night was a great learning tool for us heading into the postseason. We have to play four quarters if we want to seal games against good teams.”
