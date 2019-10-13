Notasulga 64, Verbena 0
Notasulga left no doubt on Friday night as they rolled to a 64-0 home victory over Verbena in Class 1A, Region 4 action and clinched a spot in the state playoffs.
Notasulga (4-3, 3-1) was led offensively by running back Daryl Brown, who finished with 121 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. Brown also added a punt return for a touchdown.
While Brown and the offense were unstoppable, the most dominant phase of the game for Notasulga was the play of the defense. Notasulga held Verbena to negative-57 yards of total offense on its way to pitching the shutout.
“The defense played a great game,” Notasulga coach Anthony Jones said. “What I was proud of was: we only had three penalties. That comes from effort and I’ll take it.”
Notasulga now prepares for a road trip to Billingsley next Friday and with Lanett heavily favored to win the region, the showdown next week could determine which school finished second.
“I hope this builds some confidence going into the Billingsley game,” Jones said. “It they win, they’ve got the second seed. We’ve got to win.”
Chambers Academy 58, Pickens Academy 7
The Chambers Academy state-title defense took a major step forward on Friday night as a 58-7 victory over Pickens Academy locked the Rebels into Class A, Region 2’s No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.
“I’m just really proud of our kids and what they have done,” Chambers Academy coach Jason Allen said.
The Rebels moved to 3-0 in region and 8-0 overall by going on the road and easily dismissing the only other team that went into the week undefeated in Region 2.
Chambers Academy was led offensively by its usual dynamic duo. Braxton Allen finished with 15 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown. Payton Allen rushed the ball just five times, but had 114 yards and a touchdown. Payton Allen also went 7-of-9 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Josh Holliday had a 34-yard touchdown reception and Caydon Smoot had a 36-yard touchdown reception.
The defense was led by senior Brody Smoot with seven tackles and two sacks while Braxton Allen added six tackles.
Chambers Academy will return home next Friday for its homecoming game against Meadowview.
“It can be a distraction,” Coach Allen said of homecoming. “But we have a great senior group so I’m not so much worried about it with this team. They are really mature and they lead our team really well.”
Springwood 28, Calvary Christian (Ga.) 21
Springwood went on the road and across the state line to pick up its third win of the season. Springwood scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to rally for a 28-21 victory over Calvary Christian.
The Springwood offense was led by a pair of 100-yard rushers with junior O.J. Tolbert carrying the ball 16 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Plank ran 13 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Plank had seven carries and 107 yards in the second half alone.
Springwood trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime before the running game wore down Calvary Christian.
“We made some mistakes that cost us points, but showed poise and resiliency in coming back to win,” Springwood coach John Gartman said.
Kannon Key was the team’s leading receiver with a 51-yard catch.
Tolbert led the defense with 11 tackles while Chalyb Lenker added 10 tackles.
Springwood has a bye next week before a region showdown with Lakeside on Oct. 25.
Alabama Christian 14, LaFayette 7
LaFayette fell 14-7 in road action against Alabama Christian Academy on Friday night in Montgomery.
The Bulldogs’ touchdown came on a Jordan Walker touchdown pass to Ja’Mariae Daniel. Lafayette falls to 3-4 overall, but remains 3-1 and in second place in Class 2A, Region 4.
Next up for the Bulldogs, they will look to bounce back with a trip to winless Central-Coosa before they end the regular season at Horseshoe Bend.
Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6
The Tallassee Tigers got back into the win column Friday night by handling region foe Rehobeth 21-6 in the Tigers’ homecoming game.
“Our kids played really hard,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. said. “They played really well. They played smart. The offense Rehobeth ran is very difficult if you get caught up looking in the backfield, so they had to be very disciplined in what we were doing. I thought they did a great job.”
Tavarious “Truck” Griffin delivered the big plays when Tallassee (3-3, 2-2) needed it, scoring on a 10-yard run in the first quarter, a 12-yard touchdown reception in the second and a 31-yard run in the fourth. He ended the night with 135 yards.
“He played as good a game as any high school football player can play on both sides of the ball. He played every play on defense and most of the plays on offense,” Battles said of Griffin. “Whatever college that comes in and gets him is going to get a gem.”
The Tigers hope to keep the winning going on Friday when they play at Charles Henderson in an important region game.
Pike Road 42, Dadeville 0
The Tigers’ rough 2019 season took another hit Friday night with a shutout loss at Pike Road on Friday. The defeat marked the first time Dadeville (1-7, 0-5) has been blanked in a game since a 59-0 loss to Leeds in October 2016.
The Tigers will look to get back on track Friday when they play at Beulah.
St. James 42, Beulah 14
Facing one of the top teams in Class 3A this week, the Beulah Bobcats couldn’t keep up with St. James in a 42-14 loss. The road loss for Beulah (3-4, 1-4) marked the team’s fourth loss in its last five games.
Beulah managed one first-half score and trailed the Trojans 28-7 at the break. A fourth-quarter touchdown was all the Bobcats could muster after the break.
Beulah put up 313 total yards of offense in the loss, 227 of which came on the ground. Chris Person had 16 carries for 100 yards, and Donquavious Moreland had five carries for 75 yards and one score.
The Bobcats host Dadeville in region play on Friday.
