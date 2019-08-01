Last fall, the Reeltown Rebels’ goal was to take the short drive to Jordan-Hare Stadium in December and play for the Class 2A state championship. A first-round playoff loss ended those hopes, but that upset has the players eager to achieve that objective this fall.
The Rebels return 10 starters off a 2018 squad that won eight games and captured a region championship for the first time since 2012. Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson discussed this year’s team at the High School Football Media Days last week and made it evident the group maintains the same high aspirations it had one ago.
“We came up a little bit short in the first round of the playoffs to a good, kind of underrated Daleville team. We've had kind of a bad taste in our mouths since then,” Johnson said. “This has been the best offseason that we've had since I've been at Reeltown. The guys have really been motivated. The weight room has been totally different.”
The motivation going into this season isn’t hard to understand. Reeltown hit the ground running in 2018, winning its first five games before ultimately capturing its most regular season victories since 2014. Despite the success, the Rebels were hampered by major injuries along the way, which played a part in the team’s five-point home playoff loss.
“It was a tough loss for everybody. It was a tough pill to swallow,” rising senior Logan Hunt said. “Now, the motivation for all the seniors is we have one last shot at making a run to Jordan-Hare. We felt like we had the talent to do that last year, but the injury bug got us a little bit. This year, we're just going in 100 percent and giving it all we can for one last ride.”
Eric Shaw was one of the key Rebels who had their 2018 season cut short.
Shaw, who plays receiver and linebacker, helped the Rebels reach the region title game showdown with Thorsby on Oct. 5 but went out due to a torn ACL. The injury ended Shaw’s junior season four games early and set up a long rehab process that continued well into the spring.
Despite the trying process, Shaw bounced back and managed to win three state track and field titles. Now, Shaw said he’s 100 percent and eager to help Reeltown chase a championship.
“I really don't think too much about (the injury) now. I just go out there and play now,” said Shaw, a three-star recruit. “It's like a whole different energy now. It's like, everybody wants it. Everybody's done bought in now. We think about that loss and the injuries. We're just taking it as motivation now.”
Shaw fills a valuable role as a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Hunt, meanwhile, could be in line to do the same.
Hunt is in the mix to play quarterback for the Rebels and finds himself in a battle with Iverson Hooks to replace Khoner Davis. Hunt is also prepared to fill a huge hole at inside linebacker, made possible by his gaining about 25 pounds since last season.
Johnson said the team was committed to the weight room like never before. Hunt’s newfound bulk proved it.
“I knew I needed to get stronger and faster to be an everyday player on whichever side of the ball. It didn't matter to me,” Hunt said. “We knew we were losing linebackers. Coach Johnson just came up to me and was like, 'Can you play linebacker?'
“This spring we just really worked on fundamentals and footwork and learning our reads and everything.”
The Rebels seemed in great position to threaten for a state championship in 2018. It didn’t come to fruition for a number of reasons, but the returning team members are using last year’s disappointing ending as fuel for something bigger this time around.
Besides, the Class 2A title game will be back in Auburn, just 22 miles away from home.
“We want to get over that hump,” Johnson said. “We expect to win. We expect to be playing and messing up some Thanksgiving holidays. That's what we want to do. That's what's expected at Reeltown.”