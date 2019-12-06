Thank you for Reading.
To take down defending Class 2A state champion Fyffe on Friday, the Reeltown Rebels knew they had to put together a near-perfect performance. Unfortunately for the Rebels, everything that could go wrong went wrong in the title game’s opening minutes.
Reeltown fell behind quickly against Fyffe, as a red-hot Red Devils team quickly put up four first-quarter touchdowns to set the stage for a 56-7 win.
The defeat was a tough end to a stellar season for Reeltown, which won 13 games and played in the championship game for the first time since 2010.
The victory for Fyffe, meanwhile, gives the Red Devils their second straight Class 2A title and extends their current winning streak to 30 games.
"I think it was a combination of (their strengths and our mistakes). No doubt, they are an exceptional football team," Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said. "I felt like we made a few mistakes early that really got us behind the eight ball. We had to get away from what we did just to keep up with them because they were on fire and they had the hot hand.
"Tonight, they had the better football team."
Fyffe (15-0, 7-0) wasted no time in showing the fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium just exactly how dangerous its offense could be.
The Red Devils received the opening kick and drove right down the field quickly, picking up 62 yards on just five plays. Fyffe quarterback Zach Pyron kept the ball on the fifth play and raced straight up the middle on a 38-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0 with 9:23 left in the first quarter.
Reeltown (13-2, 6-0) appeared ready to try and respond, but a fumble on the kickoff following Pyron’s run set the stage for the Red Devils to double their lead. Pyron made it happen on the second play of the drive by firing a pass down toward the sideline at Brody Dalton, who made the catch for a 20-yard touchdown.
Things only went from bad to worse for Reeltown at this point.
Trailing 14-0, Reeltown was down but not out when the Rebels fumbled the football deep in their own territory. Fyffe linebacker Ty Bell quickly grabbed the loose ball and took off eight yards to the end zone on a play that gave Fyffe a 20-0 lead just four minutes and 49 seconds into the game.
Roughly seven minutes later, Pyron found the end zone again on a 3-yard run with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter. The Red Devils converted the two-point try to go up 28-0.
"I think (forcing turnovers) was huge. It's early in the game, and you look at the scoreboard and it's 20-0. I thought that was a great start for us and kind of got them down," Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said. "That's a great team. Coach Johnson does a great job with Reeltown. We were just really so focused, and we took control of the game early."
Reeltown senior Eric Shaw delivered the Rebels’ biggest moment of the game directly after Pyron’s second score.
Shaw fielded the ensuing kickoff at the 10-yard line, took off downfield, stiff-armed one Red Devil, cut past several would-be tacklers and scored on a 90-yard return. The touchdown created a 28-7 contest with 23 seconds left in the first.
"When I caught it, I saw it open up a little bit. I was fixing to go outside – kick it outside, really – and I was like, 'Man, put your head down. You're too big and too strong. Just hit the hole,'" said Shaw, who also had two receptions for 19 yards. "It opened up, I spun out of it and I saw the open grass. I just ran from there."
Shaw’s special-teams score was a spark for Reeltown, but it proved to be the team’s only scoring play in the first half. Fyffe tacked on two more touchdowns courtesy runs by Pyron and Ike Rowell in the second quarter to build a 42-7 lead.
Pyron was named game MVP after taking 27 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Both teams did little but trade possessions throughout a second half that was totally moot. The Red Devils added scores via Malichi Mize's 2-yard touchdown run and David McKee's fumble recovery in the end zone before the game finally ended.
The postgame was understandably a somber one for the Rebels, particularly for the seniors who saw their final chance at winning a championship come and go. Despite the disappointing defeat, Johnson discussed how big the game was given Reeltown hadn't been on this stage in years and stated that this could be the start of something special for the Rebels who return in 2020.
"It was obvious (the Red Devils) were more comfortable being in this setting because they've been here. This was our first time here in a long time. That's part of the next step: getting comfortable being here," Johnson said. "I told these underclassmen that when we're hosting that blue map like they just did, it's because of these seniors that laid the groundwork for that."
