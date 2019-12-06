For almost two years now, the Fyffe Red Devils have run roughshod over all the competition in Class 2A and now stand one win away from winning back-to-back state championships. The lone team standing in their way is the Reeltown Rebels, who are determined to put an end to the Red Devils’ dynasty.
Reeltown (13-1, 6-0) is set for a short drive to Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Rebels will face Fyffe (14-0, 7-0) at 3 p.m. today as part of the Super 7 state championship series. The Rebels are hoping to win their first state title since 2009, while Fyffe is searching for its second straight championship and its fourth since 2013.
The Rebels enter the game off the instant classic that was the team’s 29-28 overtime victory over Leroy in the state semifinals. Reeltown had the benefit of its home crowd cheering it on as it battled back and forth with the Bears, and the Rebels’ players came through for their fans after losing the lead with 1:25 to go in the fourth.
Reeltown running back Cameron Faison tied the game with 53 seconds remaining in regulation on a two-yard touchdown run, and it was the senior who started the party by converting a two-point conversion in the extra session to end the contest.
Faison’s final run meant Reeltown had found a way to win and was headed to the state title game for the first time since 2010.
Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson credited the Rebels’ perseverance and willpower as what led the team past Leroy. He said that even though last Friday’s performance might have taught onlookers a thing or two about these Rebels, the victory only reaffirmed what he and his assistant coaches have seen going back to the spring.
“This is a special group,” Johnson said. “We see it every day in practice with what they go through and what we put them through in the offseason. It was great for them to be put in a game situation like that, have an opportunity to fight back and be down by a touchdown with less than a minute to go in the game and come back and win it.
“It was just special to them because they deserved it. They've worked for it, and they fought. I think they just proved they are where they belong.”
Johnson credited everyone involved in this year’s team in believing that a postseason run like this was possible. He said the Reeltown players have been extremely coachable, and their willingness to be pushed hard has led to growth as well as success on the field that Reeltown football fans have been accustomed to seeing in years past.
That belief will be crucial for the Rebels this afternoon when they face a Red Devils’ squad that will run right over any opponent that is caught thinking twice.
Johnson complimented Fyffe as being extremely disciplined and well-coached and added that the team’s offense is one that is extremely tough to slow down. He also said the Red Devils are incredibly talented on defense, and the athleticism that even their bigger players put on display is not something most are used to seeing any given Friday night.
Johnson pointed to Fyffe running backs Ike Rowell and Eli Benefield, quarterback Zach Pyron, defensive lineman Caleb Lyles, tight end/defensive end Kyle Dukes, tight end/defensive back Justin Stiefel and tight end/linebacker Brody Dalton as players Reeltown had to contain.
Johnson jokingly added he could keep naming Red Devils to be concerned about, but at the same time, he’s not counting his players out just because their opponent is talented.
“They're not going to change what they do. It's a recipe that's worked, so we know they're not going to change anything. But you know what? They've got to beat us,” Johnson said. “We're not going to change anything either. We're not going to just all of a sudden start throwing stuff out the window because we're playing a team that's won a bunch of games in a row and has a great tradition going for them. They deserve every bit of credit they get, but the pressure is on them. We look forward to the challenge.”
Johnson stressed sticking to what got Reeltown to this point, which has primarily been grinding out big plays with Faison as well as quarterback Iverson Hooks and receiver Eric Shaw. On the defensive side, Johnson emphasized the importance of staying disciplined, reading the keys and not trying to do someone else’s job.
Johnson called for Reeltown to create turnovers, start fast and play extremely fast, which are all things Johnson said none of Fyffe’s opponents have been able to do.
As a former Reeltown player and assistant coach, Johnson understands the winning culture instilled in the program and how big this moment is for the team and the community that supports it. The team’s 14 seniors were just freshmen when Johnson took over at his alma mater, and he couldn’t think of a better way to send them out than as state champions.
“It would just be remarkable. I know the guys on the other side have worked hard, and they haven't done anything different than our guys have done,” Johnson said. “I'm on this side, and seeing what our guys have done and what they've been through over the past few years to get to this point would just make winning something really special and deserving for how they've embraced everything.
“With these kids, I feel like they're mine because I came in when they were freshmen. This is the group I've had from start to finish. It's just a real special group to me.”
