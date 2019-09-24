The Reeltown Rebels added a big region victory to their collection on Friday. On Monday, the team was rewarded with another step up in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s latest all-state poll.
The Rebels come in at No. 5 in Class 2A, one spot above where they sat last week. Reeltown, which is now 4-0 this season, moves up after beating region foe LaFayette 21-14 on Friday.
Reeltown is one of six area teams ranked in the latest ASWA poll. Central remained third in Class 7A, Opelika dropped three spots in Class 6A, Lanett held firm at No. 5 in Class 1A, Chambers Academy stayed at No. 3 in AISA and Glenwood moved up one spot to No. 6 in AISA.
Central, Chambers Academy and Glenwood all received at least one first-place vote in their respective classifications.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 5-0; 286
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 4-0; 225
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 4-1; 206
4. Hoover; 4-1; 181
5. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 145
6. Theodore; 5-0; 116
7. Lee-Montgomery; 5-0; 105
8. Austin; 5-0; 79
9. Sparkman; 4-0; 34
10. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-2; 14
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (3-1) 12, James Clemens (3-2) 11, Prattville (3-1) 6, Auburn (3-2) 4, Murphy (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (25); 5-0; 300
2. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 217
3. Oxford; 5-0; 196
4. Hueytown; 4-0; 181
5. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 125
6. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 97
7. Blount; 4-1; 77
8. Bessemer City; 4-0; 59
9. Opelika; 4-1; 52
10. Gardendale; 5-0; 49
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-1) 25, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 21, Fort Payne (4-0) 11, Wetumpka (3-2) 9, Helena (3-1) 4, Athens (3-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (20); 4-0; 283
2. Central-Clay Co. (3); 4-0; 224
3. Ramsay (2); 4-1; 199
4. Etowah; 5-0; 181
5. Russellville; 4-0; 140
6. Madison Aca.; 4-1; 108
7. Bibb Co.; 5-0; 99
8. Center Point; 4-1; 64
9. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 51
10. Alexandria; 3-0; 25
Others receiving votes: Jackson (4-0) 19, Demopolis (3-2) 17, Briarwood (2-2) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-0) 5, Scottsboro (3-1) 1, Sylacauga (4-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (25); 4-0; 300
2. American Chr.; 4-0; 223
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-0; 199
4. Jacksonville; 4-1; 168
5. Good Hope; 5-0; 144
6. Brooks; 4-1; 104
7. Oneonta; 3-1; 72
8. Headland; 3-1; 56
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 3-2; 43
10. Anniston; 3-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Williamson (3-1) 13, Hokes Bluff (2-2) 12, Deshler (3-2) 11, Handley (3-1) 11, Andalusia (2-3) 10, Northside (4-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-1) 5, Priceville (3-1) 5, Montevallo (3-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (19); 4-0; 282
2. Piedmont (5); 4-0; 232
3. Gordo (1); 5-0; 202
4. Pike Co.; 4-0; 169
5. Providence Chr.; 5-0; 149
6. Midfield; 3-0; 107
7. Randolph Co.; 3-1; 103
8. St. James; 5-0; 82
9. Geraldine; 4-1; 48
10. Walter Wellborn; 5-0; 43
Others receiving votes: Pike Road (5-0) 5, Mobile Chr. (2-2) 2, Susan Moore (5-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (24); 4-0; 297
2. Luverne; 4-0; 217
3. Ohatchee (1); 4-0; 186
4. Abbeville; 4-0; 155
5. Reeltown; 5-0; 123
6. Leroy; 3-1; 122
7. Colbert Co.; 5-0; 99
8. Aliceville; 3-1; 55
9. Collinsville; 4-1; 53
10. Red Bay; 4-0; 40
Others receiving votes: Addison (3-2) 25, Cottage Hill (4-0) 20, G.W. Long (4-0) 8, Goshen (4-0) 8, Ranburne (4-0) 8, Highland Home (3-1) 6, Cedar Bluff (4-0) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 4-0; 276
2. Maplesville (7); 4-0; 240
3. Sweet Water (1); 3-0; 195
4. Brantley; 4-0; 172
5. Lanett; 5-0; 153
6. Pickens Co.; 4-0; 117
7. South Lamar; 4-0; 95
8. Spring Garden; 3-1; 66
9. Decatur Heritage; 5-0; 59
10. Elba; 4-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Millry (3-1) 13, Isabella (4-0) 11, Linden (2-3) 3, Appalachian (4-1) 1, Donoho (3-1) 1, Fruitdale (4-1) 1, Wadley (3-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (18); 2-1; 272
2. Wilcox Aca. (4); 5-0; 222
3. Chambers Aca. (2); 5-0; 213
4. Macon-East; 3-0; 150
5. Edgewood; 5-0; 145
6. Glenwood (1); 5-1; 120
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 4-1; 102
8. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-0; 91
9. Bessemer Aca.; 3-3; 52
10. Southern Aca.; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (2-2) 18, Monroe Aca. (3-2) 10, Lowndes Aca. (3-1) 4, South Choctaw Aca. (2-3) 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.