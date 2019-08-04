If you put Reeltown’s Eric Shaw at receiver, you’ll see the 6-foot-4 phenom make even the best defenders look foolish. If you move Shaw to linebacker, you’ll see the 210-pound mountain of muscle leave opponents languishing on the ground.
As Shaw showed everyone this offseason, if you put a chip on his shoulder, you’ll see him work non-stop to make it nothing more than an afterthought.
Shaw spent the winter and spring rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in Reeltown’s region championship game last season. After a long offseason in which he accomplished a major personal goal in the midst of his rehabilitation, Shaw is chomping at the bit to return to the football field and prove he hasn’t lost a step.
“It's been crazy,” Shaw said. “It's been hard getting back into everything. I just came off the ACL surgery. I'm getting back to 100 percent still. I've just been preparing for my senior season. I'm ready for it.”
Shaw was beginning to garner serious attention from colleges when a non-contact injury in the Rebels’ showdown with Thorsby ended his year with three games left in the regular season. Shaw faced a significant recovery process ahead, but he dedicated himself to his rehab in an effort to return for track season.
Shaw, who was the back-to-back 110-meter hurdles state champion, used defending his state champion as motivation to recover as quickly as possible.
Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson has watched Shaw’s diligent work ethic for years, but what he saw in the aftermath of Shaw’s injury was something altogether different.
“He wanted to be able to compete in the state track meet regardless of what anybody said,” Johnson said. “As soon as he was able to do something in the weight room, he was in there. I saw him try to do some movements agility wise and cutting. He was not able to do it, but he was just able to flush it, have a short memory, work on it and just continue to work.
“That's probably what turned the corner to me and told me that he was going to do something special.”
Six months after undergoing surgery on his left ACL, Shaw returned to the state track meet and successfully defended his 110 hurdles title. Not only did he capture the 110 hurdles championship again, but he also won the high jump at six feet, four inches — a personal record — and also captured the 300 hurdles.
Shaw had pushed to get in on Reeltown’s spring football practices, but Johnson held him out as he got closer and closer to 100 percent. That cautious approach appears to be paying off for Shaw, who seems to be back to form as the start of the season comes into sight.
“I am (getting more comfortable). It's starting to get a whole lot better,” Shaw said. “They said that you're going to get little pains and everything for up to a year. Right now, I'm feeling real good.”
It’s been a bizarre offseason for Shaw given his injury as well as his non-stop recruitment. Shaw, who is considered an athlete by most schools, has his choice of major FBS programs and has announced his top seven schools as Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Shaw has spent the better part of the summer travelling to different SEC programs as he gets closer to committing. Although he is eager to reach a decision before the season, he’s also determined to be ready to make big plays on both sides of the ball for the Rebels.
Shaw was thrown a difficult curveball with a knee injury that left him on the mend and put his junior track season in jeopardy. Now that he’s overcome those obstacles with more medals to show off, Shaw’s full attention is centered on Reeltown football and leading them to a state championship.
“I'm really excited. We're working out here,” Shaw said. “We're going for that blue map. We're going for the whole thing this year.”