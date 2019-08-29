Thank you for Reading.
REELTOWN — With Reeltown leading rival Dadeville 28-20 with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter, Rebels head coach Matt Johnson brought the hammer down on his offense.
The Rebels were about to take over possession on their own 3-yard line and a dangerous Dadeville offense was waiting to get the ball back. Johnson challenged his players to out-physical the Tigers in Reeltown’s “Hammer” wishbone formation in an attempt to melt the clock and seal the win.
When Johnson called for his offense to stand up, all 11 players promptly answered.
Reeltown (2-0) made sure Dadeville never touched the football again in the final minutes, putting together a 14-play drive that killed the clock and sealed an eight-point win for the Rebels. The run-heavy final drive was a fitting end for the Rebels, which leaned heavily on their rushing attack to create their first winning streak against Dadeville since 2005.
“‘Hammer’ means we're going to get foot to foot and just try our best to impose our will,” Johnson said. “When it came down to it, we were tired and beat up, and they were tired and beat up because it was a rivalry game. At that point, we said, 'Hey, look: let's get in two-tight wishbone and see who wants it more.'”
Reeltown held off Dadeville in the fourth after a tense third quarter in which it seemed anything could happen next.
After leading 21-14 at halftime, the Rebels needed one play from the scrimmage to build upon their lead. Quarterback Iverson Hooks held onto the ball on a quarterback keeper from the Reeltown 35-yard line, made one cut to his right and took off for a 65-yard run.
The touchdown, which put the Rebels up two scores, was the last of four rushing scores for the Rebels in the victory.
“Coach told me to keep it. When I kept it, I saw the hole,” said Hooks, who had nine carries for 90 yards and one touchdown. “I made one cut, and I was gone.”
Hooks’ score seemed like it could be the final knockout punch for Dadeville. Instead, the Tigers had one last surprise of their sleeves.
After the Tigers’ offense was hot and cold in the first half, the Tigers were just right on the drive following Hooks’ run. Dadeville put together a quick five-play, 68-yard drive that came to an end when quarterback Lane Smith hit Jamarion Wilkerson on a play-action, 22-yard touchdown.
The score — which cut Reeltown’s lead to eight points with 9:50 left in the third quarter — proved to be Dadeville’s final one of the night. Despite the loss, Tigers head coach Richard White had nothing but positive things to say about his squad.
“I'm not taking nothing away from my kids. My kids played their butts off,” White said. “Everybody thought this was going to be a 35-7 ballgame. Our kids played hard. I saw a lot of gut-check with this bunch. I'm telling you: We're going to be OK. This Dadeville football team will be OK.”
The defensive-first final 21 minutes of play was a sharp contrast to the first half, especially the second quarter.
Scooter Brooks got Reeltown on the board with his first carry of the night, crossing the goal line on a one-yard run to tie the game 7-7 with 8:19 to go before halftime. Brooks returned to the end zone nearly five minutes later, scoring again from five yards out.
Brooks’ second score gave Reeltown a 14-7 lead, its first of the night. He ended the victory with eight carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rebels seemed to seize the momentum on Brooks’ second touchdown, but Dadeville’s Christian Nelson took it right back with a kick return.
Nelson caught the kick on his own 25-yard line and hit the high gear to his right, racing past Reeltown players on a 75-yard touchdown return. Nelson’s special teams score left the game tied 14-14 with 3:25 left in the first half.
Despite the gut punch by the Tigers, the Rebels hardly flinched.
Cameron Faison responded with a 69-yard kick return to the Dadeville 16, setting the Rebels up in prime scoring position. Five plays later, Tyvon Waver pushed through the right side of the line to score on a one-yard carry.
The strong second quarter put a damper on a promising night for Dadeville.
The Tigers set themselves up well for an upset early on, building a 10-play, 58-yard drive capped off by Javuntae Holley’s two-yard touchdown run. Holley was the key piece of the drive from start to finish, running the opening kick out to the Dadeville 42 and promptly taking five carries during the possession.
Instead, it was Reeltown who had the last laugh. Hooks was able to kneel the game out in the final seconds, ensuring his first home win ever against the Tigers.
“It's really big,” Hooks said. “I just want to take pride in that. I want to go all the way with my teammates and my seniors.”
Reeltown 28, Dadeville 20
D — 7 7 6 0 - 20
R — 0 21 7 0 - 28
1st Quarter
D — Javuntae Holley 2-yard run (XP good), 7:40
2nd Quarter
R — Scooter Brooks 1-yard run (XP good), 8:19
R — Brooks 5-yard run (XP good), 3:40
D — Christian Nelson 75-yard kick return (XP good), 3:25
R — Tyvon Waver 1-yard run (XP good), 0:36
3rd Quarter
R — Iverson Hooks 65-yard run (XP good), 11:45
D — Lane Smith 22-yard pass to Jamarion Wilkerson (XP no good), 9:50
